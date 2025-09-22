Hypershot Team Deathmatch guide

Hypershot features several popular game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Free for All, and more. This game is a fast-paced FPS that combines intense gunplay with unique abilities. The sliding mechanic further opens up opportunities for faster movements, making the game feel even more engaging.

This article focuses on the Team Deathmatch mode, providing all the essential information you need to understand its rules and mechanics. If you are new to the game, this guide will help you quickly get familiar with how the mode works.

Hypershot mode guide: Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch in Hypershot works just as the name suggests: two teams compete against each other to secure as many kills as possible. Each match lasts 10 minutes, with the teams spawning at opposite ends of the map. The objective is simple: eliminate enemy players to increase your team’s overall kill count.

Team Deathmatch mode (Image via Roblox)

The team with the higher total kills wins when the timer ends, or the match is won by the team that reaches 200 kills first. Even if you are the top scorer individually, your team will lose if the overall team kill count is lower than the opponent’s.

You can choose any loadout based on your playstyle. If you prefer long-range combat, go with snipers. For mid to long-range engagements, rifles are the best choice, and for close-quarters combat, SMGs and shotguns are best.

Weapons can also be picked up from eliminated enemies, whether killed by you or your teammates. However, you must act quickly, as dropped weapons disappear after a short time. Enemies also randomly drop ammo and small health cores. Collecting them replenishes your ammunition and partially restores lost health.

Additionally, the game features automatic health regeneration. If you take damage, your health will gradually recover after a short delay.

If you want to learn about another game mode, check out our Capture the Flag guide

That’s everything to know about how Team Deathmatch works in Hypershot. Keep in mind that you cannot manually select this mode. Game modes are assigned randomly, so when you queue into a match, you will be placed in one at random rather than choosing your preferred mode.

FAQs

What is the best weapon to use in Hypershot Team Deathmatch?

The best weapon, in my opinion, is the Drakonova rifle. It performs well in both close and mid-range encounters, making it versatile across different situations. However, it is expensive, costing 5,000,000 coins.

What are all the available game modes in Hypershot?

The game includes popular modes such as Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Free for All, and Gun Game (Arsenal). In Unranked casuals, you can also try modes like 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, and Golden One. For competitive players, Ranked 1v1 and Ranked 2v2 are available.

How to move faster in Hypershot

To move faster, take advantage of the slide mechanic along with abilities such as Tailwind, Updraft, Transcend, and Rewind.

