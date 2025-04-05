“I just went with the flow and had major fun with it" - Ryan, the winner of Roblox The Hunt: Mega Final reflects on his victorious journey

The Hunt: Mega Final, one of the most hyped events in the history of Roblox has finally concluded. Ryan a.k.a Shayph, a player/streamer/developer from the state of New York has won the tournament and bagged a whopping prize money of $1 million cash. While the final event was filled with intense moments, Ryan said the following about his overall journey in The Hunt: Mega Edition:

Ad

"I just went with the flow and had major fun with it. I was mainly playing for the experience of it, as it was the very first time Roblox did an event like this. I would love for one of these [events] to happen again in the future and for more people to experience it and have this kind of joyfulness."

Ad

Trending

Ad

This showcases the calm demeanor and patience carried by the victor to emerge as the last man standing. For a quick summary of Ryan's reaction after his victory at The Hunt: Mega Final, check out below.

What was Ryan's reaction after winning The Hunt: Mega Final?

Ryan, one of the ten contestants who made it to the final, went through a varied journey by competing in different titles like Dress to Impress, Super League Soccer, Blade Ball, etc. After securing points by completing objectives through all the said titles in The Hunt: Mega Final, Ryan made it to the final round alongside a fellow contestant called Duddedud.

Ad

Both Ryan and Duddedud met in the Tower of Hell, where the player who remained on the topmost platform would win. There was roughly an eight-minute timer for this round, and Ryan dominated throughout the game. Before the timer ran out, the winner managed to retain his position at the top of the tower.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After taking the big win at The Hunt: Mega Final, Ryan was interviewed by JParty - Head of Developer Community at Roblox. Here's how he reacted to each of the questions.

When the interviewer asked about his feelings on this huge win, Ryan simply said he was feeling "ecstatic" and "amazing" about it. After this, he began to give shoutouts to his parents and some close friends.

When asked how he would use the money, he answered:

Ad

“I’m going to help my parents, save for a house, and figure out the rest later.”

Finally, here's what Ryan has to say about all his fellow competitors in The Hunt: Mega Final event:

“Everyone fears competitors but there was a lot of comradery - we were all top 10, and it was even an experience to just even get here to the Roblox HQ. Something I always wanted to do, so we all felt ‘whatever happens, happens — we were already the best of the best’.”

Ad

Also check: What is The Hunt: Mega Final?

What does Ryan do in real life?

Ryan's victory interview (Image via Roblox)

The winner of The Hunt: Mega Final, Ryan is a part-time YouTuber who streams occasionally. Besides this, he is a game developer, creating Augmented Reality (AR) games on Roblox. Ryan himself said that being a developer, he could solve some of the puzzles during The Hunt: Mega Edition.

As revealed by the hosts, Ryan was supposed to be at his new job's orientation ceremony on the day of the finals. However, he had to put that on hold to compete in Roblox HQ in San Mateo, California. Reportedly, Ryan would still be joining his new workplace later this month or sooner while occasionally streaming and developing games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024