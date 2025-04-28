Icebeard Shark in Fisch: Location, favorite bait, and more

While exploring the deep regions of Atlantis in Fisch, you will come across the Poseidon Trial, which requires you to collect various types of fish, such as the Icebeard Shark. You must also catch this fish to complete the bestiary in Sea 1. Hence, it carries the utmost importance, and you must catch it sooner or later.

Ad

This guide will help you find and catch the Icebeard Shark in Fisch. We'll discuss its location, favorite bait, value, and more.

How to find and catch the Icebeard Shark in Fisch

In this game, you can find the Icebeard Shark in the Glacial Grotto pond. It is a hidden area on the top of the Northern Summit mountain. To reach there, you will need an oxygen tank, as there's barely any oxygen on the top of this snowy mountain. If you don't have one, you can purchase one while making your way up to the summit. Also, ensure to buy a Winter Cloak to stay warm and save yourself from extreme cold.

Ad

Trending

Glacial Grotto pond's hidden entrance (Image via Roblox)

You must also make sure you have a GPS device, as it will help you reach the Glacial Grotto pond easily. Once you are on top of the mountain, in the Glacial Grotto area, jump off the ledge in the northern direction. This will make you reach the Cryogenic Canal area, where you can find a hidden opening on the coordinates XYZ: 20000, 1042, 5717. To find this coordinate, you can use the GPS device.

Ad

This hidden entrance is hidden behind bushes, so you must be careful while finding it. Moreover, you will have to use the glider to land near the pond in the Glacial Grotto safely. Upon reaching there, you can take out your best fishing rod to try and catch the Icebeard Shark.

To increase your chances of catching the Icebeard Shark, you can use the Truffle Worm bait. This bait can be acquired by opening crates like the Coral Geode and Volcanic Geode.

Ad

The Glacial Grotto pond (Image via Roblox | YouTube@MineBlox)

Another important thing to note is that your chances of catching an Icebeard Shark are higher during Winter. Further, it's even beneficial if you are trying to catch it when it's nighttime. After finally catching an Icebeard Shark, you can complete the Poseidon Trial and get access to the Poseidon Rod.

Ad

Catching an Icebeard Shark in Fisch is beneficial for your pocket as it can be sold for hefty cash. Even an average-sized Icebeard Shark can be sold for 6,000 C$ at the merchant.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

Where to catch the Icebeard Shark in Fisch?

You can catch the Icebeard Shark at the Glacial Grotto pond.

How much is the Icebeard Shark worth in Fisch?

An average-sized Icebeard Shark can be sold for 6,000 C$ at the merchant. However, a true maximum-sized Icebeard Shark (weighing roughly 4,500 kg) can be sold for 59,640 C$.

Ad

What is an Icebeard Shark's favorite bait in Fisch?

Truffle Worm is the favorite bait of an Icebeard Shark in this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024