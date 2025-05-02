Infinity Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity: How to hatch and hatch rates

Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity features a myriad of Eggs that can be hatched to acquire various types of Pets. Among the most expensive ones to hatch in the experience is the Infinity Egg, found exclusively in the Hatching Zone. This item is a culmination of every other Egg in the game, giving it the largest Pet pool in the title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Infinity Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity.

Breaking down the Infinity Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

How to hatch

The Infinity Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Infinity Egg is found in the Hatching Zone on the Surface Island of the Overworld. To access the Hatching Zone, you must amass 10,000 Gems, which can be found easily on The Void and Zen Islands. Once you gain access to the Hatching Zone, you will find the Infinity Egg smack-dab at the center of the area.

You can hatch the Infinity Egg for half the price of the most expensive Egg you have unlocked. This doesn’t necessarily involve hatching the most expensive Egg; instead, you must simply have access to the Island on which it is found. Its maximum possible price is 750,000 Coins, which is lower than Nightmare and Rainbow Eggs, but higher than every other Egg in the Overworld.

The Infinity Egg acts as a randomizer that gives you a Pet from any of the Eggs unlocked so far. It has two layers of RNG: the Pet’s rarity and its original pull rate. Your chances of receiving a particular Pet are the same as the pull rate of said Pet in its original Egg.

Because of this, the Infinity Egg is not a reliable way to pursue a particular Pet. Rather, it will have higher chances of giving you a Pet of a specific rarity instead.

Pet rarity rates

Hatching the Infinity Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Infinity Egg performs rolls based on the different Pet rarities; the higher the rarity, the lower the pull chance. It includes Pets of the Common, Unique, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Secret Rarities. The odds of getting these rarities are listed below:

Common: 60%

60% Unique: 20%

20% Rare: 6%

6% Epic: 2.5%

2.5% Legendary: 0.5%

0.5% Secret: One in 40 million (~0.0000025%)

The odds of receiving a specific Pet will be a fraction of these rates. These chances are affected by items like Lucky Potions, so be sure to maximize your odds while performing rolls on the Infinity Egg.

FAQs

How to hatch the Infinity Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Infinity Egg can be hatched in the Hatching Zone for half the price of the most expensive Egg you’ve unlocked.

How to unlock the Hatching Zone in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

The Hatching Zone can be unlocked for 10,000 Gems on the Surface Island.

What is the maximum possible price of the Infinity Egg in Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity?

The maximum possible price of the Infinity Egg is 750,000 Coins.

