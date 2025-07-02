Ink Game: A beginner's guide

Ink Game is a competitive multiplayer experience inspired by the hit Netflix show Squid Game. Players participate in a series of mini-games to be the last person standing and win the jackpot. However, the mini-games aren't the only challenge, as every other player will do their utmost to eliminate you and increase the prize money. This creates a high-stakes competition with deadly endings and unexpected twists.

Ad

For new players eager to test themselves, this guide explains all the challenges and endings awaiting them in Roblox Ink Game.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Ink Game

Controls and tabs

Survive till the very end (Image via Roblox)

The PC controls for Ink Game are straightforward:

Ad

Trending

Movement : WASD keys

: WASD keys Sprint : Left Shift

: Left Shift Shiftlock : Right Shift

: Right Shift Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Dash : Q (when unlocked)

: Q (when unlocked) Equip weapons or food : 1/2/3/4/5

: 1/2/3/4/5 Use weapons or food, complete tasks: Left mouse button

Additionally, there are two icons on the left side of the game screen:

Smiling avatar icon : Clicking this icon lets you access your acquired Emotes.

: Clicking this icon lets you access your acquired Emotes. Shopping basket icon: This opens the Game Store menu, where you can purchase Emotes, Upgrades, Powers, Titles, Won, and the Game Pass.

Ad

Overview

The Dalgona challenge (Image via Roblox)

The objective in Ink Game is to survive till the end by completing challenges based on children's games. As you progress and others are eliminated, the cash pool increases. After some challenges, you'll get the option to continue or stop the games, the latter of which leads to the prize money being split between survivors.

Ad

By winning the challenges and becoming one of the last few surviving players, you get Experience and Won, the primary game currency. Won can be used to purchase Emotes and Upgrades from the Store. Meanwhile, Experience is crucial for leveling up.

As a beginner, prioritize investing in the Won Boost upgrade to earn more money for purchasing other upgrades.

All challenges and their requirements

You can carry players in Red Light, Green Light (Image via Roblox)

There are several mini-games/challenges in Roblox Ink Game:

Ad

Red Light, Green Light : This is the first game. Players have to run toward the finish line when the light is green, while remaining still when the light is red. If your character moves during red light and is shot in the leg, their speed will decrease drastically.

: This is the first game. Players have to run toward the finish line when the light is green, while remaining still when the light is red. If your character moves during red light and is shot in the leg, their speed will decrease drastically. Dalgona : This is the second game. You have to carefully trace a shape from a cookie, which could be a circle, triangle, star, or umbrella. If you're unlucky, you could get the challenging Mona Lisa cookie.

: This is the second game. You have to carefully trace a shape from a cookie, which could be a circle, triangle, star, or umbrella. If you're unlucky, you could get the challenging Mona Lisa cookie. Lights Out : Lights Out is extremely dangerous. Each player gets a weapon, which they can use to kill others and increase the prize money. You can avoid combat or prey on the low HP players to reduce the competition in Ink Game.

: Lights Out is extremely dangerous. Each player gets a weapon, which they can use to kill others and increase the prize money. You can avoid combat or prey on the low HP players to reduce the competition in Ink Game. Tug of War : In this game, players are divided into two teams. Then, they have to complete quick-time events to pull the rope and make the opponent team fall into the abyss.

: In this game, players are divided into two teams. Then, they have to complete quick-time events to pull the rope and make the opponent team fall into the abyss. Mingle : The survivors spawn on a spinning platform with several rooms in front of them. Music plays in the background and when it ends, they have to go to one of the unlocked rooms. Each room must contain players according to the on-screen number.

: The survivors spawn on a spinning platform with several rooms in front of them. Music plays in the background and when it ends, they have to go to one of the unlocked rooms. Each room must contain players according to the on-screen number. Glass Stepping Stones: Players are tasked with getting to the other side of the glass bridge. Each section has two glass platforms, one being fake and the other being the correct one. You can use the Glass Maker perk to identify the correct ones.

Ad

If there are two to four players, and they decide to continue playing, the last game will be a PvP contest named Squid Game.

The Endings - Squid Game and Rebellion

The Squid Game ending sees you take all the money (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Ink Game features two endings. The first, Squid Game, is the most common ending, which you can obtain by being the last person standing after the series of challenges. A cutscene shows your character being ferried by a guard in a motorboat and returning home holding suitcases stuffed with cash.

Ad

The second ending, Rebel, is triggered when players vote to stop the game before the last few challenges. A cutscene shows the voting being manipulated by the Frontman, prompting the survivors to take up arms and rebel. They are tasked with shooting all the guards in the building to eventually reach the Frontman and put a bullet in his head.

If players succeed in killing the leader, the prize money is divided equally.

Ad

AFK World

The AFK World teleport zone (Image via Roblox)

Besides completing challenges, you can get Won by entering the AFK World. Every 15 minutes you spend in the AFK World gives you 5 million Won in Ink Game. However, your progress to the next reward ends if you go back to the lobby or quit the Roblox experience.

Ad

You can also get the in-game currency by purchasing Won bundles from the Game Store. Their prices range from 199 Robux to 1499 Robux.

Also check: Squid Game X Jump Rope guide

FAQs

Is Ink Game free-to-play?

Yes, Ink Game is free, but it contains optional microtransactions.

Can Ink Game be played with friends?

Yes, you can play this competitive game after inviting friends.

How do I survive Lights Out?

You can survive Lights Out by constantly running and avoiding crowds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024