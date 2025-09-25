Ink Game AFK World guide

The AFK World in Ink Game is an easy way to earn a few extra rewards while you are away from your device. This mode is designed for players who can’t actively play the game, but would like to remain in-game for additional incentives. Its prize pool includes Won ranging from five million to 200 million, along with a tiny chance of getting the Ultra Instinct Power.

This guide gives you the details on how the AFK World works, along with its prize pool.

How the AFK World works in Ink Game

The AFK World beacon (Image via Roblox)

The AFK World can be found in the lobby, close to the spawn point. Head over to the beacon marked AFK World and enter it for a confirmation dialog box. Then, click the green tick to be transported to the AFK World screen and start receiving your freebies.

Here, you will receive a random reward every 30 minutes, which includes the following items:

Ultra Instinct Power: 0.04% drop rate

0.04% drop rate 200,000,000 Won: 0.14% drop rate

0.14% drop rate 50,000,000 Won: 1% drop rate

1% drop rate 15,000,000 Won: 21.17% drop rate

21.17% drop rate 5,000,000 Won: 77.65% drop rate

You will get two AFK Coins every 30 minutes as well, which can be used to unlock Emotes. This will help you save Won for other items while giving you access to brand-new Emotes. Additionally, you can get a Power Roll for every six hours you remain in the AFK World.

Occasionally, a Shooting Star bonus will be active for 30 minutes, doubling the monetary reward payout. This is fairly rare, but you will see it happen if you visit the AFK World frequently enough.

AFK World and VIP membership

The AFK World (Image via Roblox)

You can reduce the reward timer by purchasing VIP membership, priced at 649 Robux. You can receive it as a gift from other players as well, should a friend or another Robloxian wish to send it to you.

With an active VIP membership, your reward payout timer in the AFK World is reduced by 25% to 22 minutes and 30 seconds. In addition to more frequent payouts, you will also receive 25% extra Luck, XP, and Won for remaining in the AFK area.

There are other benefits to a VIP membership as well, such as a Win count toggle, jumpsuit color customization, server joining notification, and chat color customization.

FAQs on Ink Game

How do I access the AFK World in Ink Game?

The AFK World can be accessed by entering the AFK beacon in the lobby.

What does the AFK World do?

The AFK World gives players rewards for remaining idle while in the AFK area.

What is the best reward in the AFK World prize pool?

The best reward in the AFK World prize pool is the Ultra Instinct Power, which has a 0.04% chance of being the prize you receive.

