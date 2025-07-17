How to get Power Rolls in Ink Game

Powers offer you a competitive edge in Roblox Ink Game. They are similar to unique skills that let you aid as well as sabotage other competitors. Any player can get them from the title's gacha system, provided that they have the special currency called Power Rolls in their account.

Ad

This guide shows you all the methods for obtaining Power Rolls in Ink Game.

All methods for getting Power Rolls in Roblox Ink Game

Ad

Trending

Although spending Robux is the most convenient way to obtain Power Rolls, you can also acquire them through various free-to-play methods. Here are all the ways you can get Power spins:

Winning games - Final Fight or Rebel ending

Ink Game lets you choose between two endings (Image via Roblox)

A single Power Roll is rewarded for reaching either the Final Fight or Rebel ending in the game. Notably, it is better to get the Rebel ending because it is profitable for several players. The other ending, Final Fight, includes a sole survivor and presents you with a reduced probability of survival.

Ad

Daily login rewards

Keep unlocking daily rewards to eventually get Power Rolls (Image via Roblox)

Free Power Rolls can be found in the daily reward track of Ink Game. Although it requires consistent log-ins, there is an 'Unlock All Rewards' option that costs 799 Robux. You'll get multiple boosts, emotes, experience points, and a huge amount of Won, besides the coveted Power Rolls.

Ad

AFK World

The portal to the AFK World (Image via Roblox)

AFK World grants a free Power Roll every six hours. Thus, while you accumulate Won every 15 minutes, you can eventually get spins for pulling Powers from the gacha. Note that the time spent in the AFK World resets if you return to the lobby or quit the Roblox game.

Ad

Robux transactions

A single Power Roll costs 175 Robux (Image via Roblox)

Instead of spending hours in the AFK World or competing in the minigames, you can easily get Power Rolls by spending Robux. A single roll costs 175 Robux, whereas the pack of 10 requires only 1699 Robux. However, making such transactions does not guarantee that you'll obtain the desired Power from the game's gacha.

Ad

Also check: All Ink Game endings and how to get them

All Powers in Ink Game explained

Powers are segregated into different rarities (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Ink Game, Powers are classified into different rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. The latter consists only of Lightning God, which gives the user extra damage as well as healing capabilities.

Ad

Below is a list of all Powers and their potential usage:

Medic : When this Power is equipped, you drop a Bandage every 20 seconds. You can stock them up for later use or let other players use them. Additionally, you have increased carry speed in Red Light, Green Light, so consider saving the injured.

: When this Power is equipped, you drop a Bandage every 20 seconds. You can stock them up for later use or let other players use them. Additionally, you have increased carry speed in Red Light, Green Light, so consider saving the injured. Trickster : The Trickster lets you drop a banana peel every 60 seconds. Moreover, you get the Trip ability, which is better than Push. This Power is perfect for sabotaging other players during Red Light, Green Light.

: The Trickster lets you drop a banana peel every 60 seconds. Moreover, you get the Trip ability, which is better than Push. This Power is perfect for sabotaging other players during Red Light, Green Light. Super Strength : With this Power, you get increased knockback on Push. This perk is quite advantageous for obstructing opponents in Red Light, Green Light.

: With this Power, you get increased knockback on Push. This perk is quite advantageous for obstructing opponents in Red Light, Green Light. Phantom Step : Phantom Step grants you three fast dashes in a particular direction. This is invaluable for the Squid Game challenge, since it lets you change your attack trajectory and confuse the opponent.

: Phantom Step grants you three fast dashes in a particular direction. This is invaluable for the Squid Game challenge, since it lets you change your attack trajectory and confuse the opponent. Lightning God: This is the only Mythic Power. When equipped, damaging an opponent creates a lightning bolt that stuns and deals more damage to them. You also heal 25% of your health. This is ideal for face-to-face challenges like Lights Out and Squid Game.

Ad

Also check: Ink Game Lights Out guide: How to kill and survive

FAQs on Roblox Ink Game

What are the free ways to get Power Rolls?

You can get free Power Rolls by winning games, spending time in the AFK World, and collecting daily rewards.

What is the Robux cost of a single Power Roll?

A single Power Roll requires 175 Robux.

What is the rarest Power in the game?

Lightning God is the rarest Power, given that it has a 0.1% drop chance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025