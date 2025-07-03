All Ink Game endings and how to get them

Roblox Ink Game is a Squid Game-inspired title where players compete in mini-games for the lion's share of the cash prize. What separates it from other similar experiences is its endings. Players can choose between two options – one where the sole survivor wins all the money and another where they spark a rebellion. The latter leads to unique scenarios, including a decisive confrontation with the Frontman.

Let's explore the different endings and their requirements in Ink Game.

How to get Squid Game ending in Roblox Ink Game

The Squid Game ending (Image via Roblox)

The Squid Game ending is the standard ending in Ink Game. It is triggered when the remaining survivors vote to continue the games and eventually reach the last mini-game, also titled Squid Game. The final challenge pits players on a battlefield, where they engage in a brutal fistfight until there is only a single survivor.

During the Squid Game challenge, use the left mouse button to hit the opponent while constantly being on the move to avoid being an easy target. Moreover, focus on punching your opponent out of the box painted on the ground. If they take more than three seconds to re-enter the box, they will be shot by the guards.

Once a winner emerges on the battlefield, a cutscene shows them leaving the island with two suitcases loaded with cash. They enter a motorboat, get ferried by a guard, and return home rich. It ends with the winner lying on top of a pile of money, recreating the iconic scene from the Breaking Bad series.

Compared to Rebellion, where the money is split between survivors, the Squid Game ending is highly beneficial for the winner. They get millions of Won, the in-game currency, that can be used to purchase emotes and upgrades.

How to get the Rebellion ending in Roblox Ink Game

The Rebellion ending has two possible outcomes (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Ink Game, the Rebellion ending occurs when players vote to stop the games. This option commonly appears after the first four challenges are finished.

During the voting, each surviving player is presented with two choices: End the Games Early or Keep Playing. If the majority chooses to end the games, a brief cutscene follows, where the voting ends up being manipulated by the Frontman. The survivors can then begin a rebellion with two possible outcomes.

To initiate a rebellion, beat the guards next to the door and take their MP5s. Then, team up with other survivors, move to different floors, and shoot around 90 to 100 guards within a time limit. If all the guards in the building are killed, your team enters the Frontman's office and shoots him.

A successful rebellion ends with a cutscene in which players leave the island via a chopper and split the prize money. Moreover, they unlock the Escaped During Rebellion badge.

Alternatively, if all the survivors are killed during the shootout, the rebellion fails. This is the saddest ending in Ink Game, considering all the wasted effort for the escape.

FAQs

What happens to the cash prize during the Rebellion ending?

During a successful Rebellion ending, the cash prize is equally split among the survivors.

Is it possible to use a Revive during the Squid Game challenge?

No, you cannot use a Revive to enter the final challenge.

How do I vote to continue or stop the games?

You can cast your vote by clicking either of the two icons presented on the screen during the voting process.

