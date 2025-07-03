Ink Game Lights Out guide: How to kill and survive

Ink Game features several challenges that test your focus, patience, and skills. Lights Out, which occurs early in the game, forces survivors into a free-for-all situation inside their resting quarters. They are allowed to kill others, reduce the competition, and increase the cash prize for themselves.

Ad

This guide explains how to survive the Lights Out challenge while inflicting maximum damage on your enemies.

An overview of Lights Out in Ink Game

You must survive for two minutes (Image via Roblox)

Lights Out begins after the second challenge is completed in Roblox Ink Game. However, before the deadly scenario, you are served food by the guards. You can choose either Soda or Kimbap and consume it to restore your health.

Ad

Trending

Depending on the food chosen during the break, you get a Bottle (Soda) or a Fork (Kimbap) as a weapon during Lights Out. It has no impact on your attack moves, but adds a fun personalization option for your character.

When Lights Out begins, all the lights are turned off while a strange mist descends in the resting quarters. The only source of light is from the blaring alarms. Interestingly, there are no guards during this challenge, letting players murder each other for a total of two minutes.

Ad

There are two ways to approach the challenge: you can either stay away from the chaos or attack others relentlessly. If you choose the latter, equip the Fork or Bottle, and then click the screen. Depending on the distance between you and the target, your character will either make a rapid swish at close quarters or dash towards the cursor to hit the opponent.

While attacking others, ensure you do not end up in the middle of a crowd, as you will become an easier target in the escalating chaos.

Ad

Also check: Ink Game: A beginner's guide

Tips to survive Lights Out in Ink Game

Ink Game is a competitive multiplayer experience (Image via Roblox)

Lights Out is a major hurdle in the ultimate objective of winning the final challenge. You must remain attentive and avoid getting hit. However, you can significantly reduce the threat by following these tips:

Ad

Team up with others : You can befriend other players and forge alliances to protect each other. Additionally, you can persuade others to stop the massacre and pursue the Rebellion ending.

: You can befriend other players and forge alliances to protect each other. Additionally, you can persuade others to stop the massacre and pursue the Rebellion ending. Climb to the top of the beds : If you want to be defensive during Lights Out, climb onto one of the beds on the topmost decks in the quarters. Other players will have a more difficult time spotting you.

: If you want to be defensive during Lights Out, climb onto one of the beds on the topmost decks in the quarters. Other players will have a more difficult time spotting you. Hide in the bathroom : The bathroom is unlocked during the Lights Out challenge. To avoid the carnage in the quarters, hide in one of the cubicles. It sounds risky, but most players forget to search the bathroom.

: The bathroom is unlocked during the Lights Out challenge. To avoid the carnage in the quarters, hide in one of the cubicles. It sounds risky, but most players forget to search the bathroom. Always be on the move : You have a higher chance of getting hit if you stay still. Thus, keep running and striking players until the timer on the top of the screen is over.

: You have a higher chance of getting hit if you stay still. Thus, keep running and striking players until the timer on the top of the screen is over. Avoid groups: As mentioned, it's best to stay away from groups. Otherwise, you risk sustaining stray hits while they try to eliminate each other.

Ad

Those who survive Lights Out proceed to the next challenge, Tug of War.

Also check: All Ink Game endings and how to get them

FAQs on Roblox Ink Game

When does Lights Out begin?

The Lights Out challenge begins after the second game.

What happens during Lights Out?

During the challenge, each player is tasked with surviving for two minutes. They are provided with a weapon, which they can use to kill others.

Ad

How many players can be killed in Lights Out?

You can kill any number of players during the challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024