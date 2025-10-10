Ink Game Guard Powers guide

Guards are a relatively recent playable option in Ink Game, and like Players, they have access to a unique set of Powers. With these Powers, Guards can sabotage Players more effectively and earn more money for a job well done. Like the Powers designed for Players, the ones meant for Guards can be obtained through Power Rolls as well.

Read on to learn all about Guard Powers in Ink Game, as well as a comprehensive list of all Guard Powers currently available in the game.

How Guard Powers work in Ink Game

Guards can use special Powers to deter Players (Image via Roblox)

Guard Powers are functionally identical to those used by Players. They are special abilities that can be activated every once in a while for a special effect. The selection of abilities available to Guards is completely different from the Players’, and is more suited for their role in the game.

They are available through Power Rolls, one of the rarest resources in the game. You can get Power Rolls by beating the game, through the AFK World, and by interacting with Peabert in the game’s maps. It is also possible to buy Power Rolls directly for Robux in packs of one or 10, which are priced at 175 Robux and 1,669 Robux, respectively.

This guide covers everything you need to know about regular Powers in Ink Game.

List of all Guard Powers

The Guard Powers screen (Image via Roblox)

Guard Powers are segregated into five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. The higher the rarity of a Power, the more effective it is. Below, you will find a complete list of all Guard Powers available in the game as of the Guard Powers update (October 7, 2025):

Common Powers

Ammo Drop: Grants infinite ammo for six seconds.

Rare Powers

Enforcer: Lets you grab an alive Player and use them as a human shield.

Epic Powers

Sabotage: Lets you set a landmine or a bear trap as traps for unwitting Players.

Legendary Powers

Split Shot: Gives you access to the Split Shot item, which lets you shoot three bullets at once. Has a damage penalty.

Mythic Powers

Gun Game: Upgrades the equipped gun with each kill. Also randomizes attachments. After three kills, the equipped gun is swapped with a Golden Deagle, which pays you extra money for scoring kills.

FAQs on Ink Game

How do Guard Powers work in Ink Game?

Guard Powers allow Guards to activate special effects that make them more lethal and effective at deterring Players.

What are the different rarities of Guard Powers?

Guard Powers are divided into five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic.

What is the best Guard Power in the game?

Gun Game is the best Guard Power in the experience as of the Guard Powers update.

