Ink Game Hide and Seek guide

Hide and Seek is the latest Ink Game minigame, where you and fellow Robloxians are segregated into two teams. One team plays as the Hiders, while the other assumes the roles of the Seekers. Hide and Seek is a new twist on an old classic, where teamwork, quick thinking, and strategic gameplay are the keys to victory. It is a late-game minigame, and its associated difficulty can cause eliminations en masse.

Ad

This guide explores Hide and Seek and provides you with a few tips on clearing it.

Hide and Seek rules in Ink Game

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The rules of Ink Game's Hide and Seek are simple: the team of Hiders must survive until the timer ends while the Seekers’ team tries to find them. They are not required to perform any additional tasks, as these straightforward objectives can become challenging rather quickly.

Ad

Trending

Both teams have specialized abilities and gear to help them out in their objectives. Seekers can use knives, which are the main weapons used to eliminate Hiders. Simply catching Hiders is not enough; they must be eliminated through knife slashes, which stacks the odds against the Seekers.

Hiders, on the other hand, have access to a dodge ability. Once used, it goes into a short cooldown that can leave you vulnerable if timed poorly. If used correctly, it can be a lifesaver that keeps you from a premature death.

Ad

The Seekers’ objective is to kill at least one Hider, which will win them the round. In contrast, the Hiders must all survive until the end of the round to win. Each round lasts for four minutes, making this bite-sized minigame rather nerve-wracking.

Also read: Ink Game Power guide

Hide and Seek strategy

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Winning in Hide and Seek is easier for Hiders since they only need to find a decent hiding spot to camp in for four minutes. Once the four minutes are over, they will win.

Ad

The only thing to keep in mind is to stay close to other Hiders in order to cause confusion once the Seekers do find you. Scatter across the map when a Seeker finds you and regroup once you’ve lost them. Slowly but surely, the round will be in the bag for you.

For Seekers, winning requires a bit more effort and plenty of teamwork. Since a Hider only goes down after three or four slashes, the idea is to corner them with your teammates and take them out swiftly. Otherwise, you will only land a hit or two before they make their escape.

Ad

Since the round only lasts four minutes at most, you must use your time judiciously. Consider studying the map on a private server and see which blind spots you may be able to leverage.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Ink Game Hide and Seek about?

Hide and Seek divides the surviving players into Hiders and Seekers, where the former try to hide while the latter attempt to eliminate them.

Ad

How long does Hide and Seek last in Ink Game?

A round of Hide and Seek lasts four minutes at most.

When was Hide and Seek added to Ink Game?

Hide and Seek was added to the game on July 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025