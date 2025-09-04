Ink Game Peabert guide: All locations

Peabert is a recurring NPC in Ink Game, interacting with whom can be quite rewarding. This humanoid dog has a chance to appear in several rooms throughout the experience, which makes finding him something of a treasure hunt. Once you find him, speak to him for a free Power Roll and grab yourself a powerful ability to use in a future run.

Ad

Read on to learn every possible Peabert spawn location in Ink Game. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for him as you traverse the different maps of this experience.

Every Peabert location in Ink Game

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

You can find Peabert in nearly every area in the experience, only appearing in one of these spawn points at a time. What makes finding him manageable is that his spawn locations are predetermined. There are only a handful of places you need to check to find him; you won’t be led on a wild goose chase in his pursuit.

Ad

Trending

Check the following list for all Peabert spawn locations in the game:

Between minigames: Peabert may spawn in the lobby between minigames as you wait for the next round to start.

Peabert may spawn in the lobby between minigames as you wait for the next round to start. Red Light / Green Light: Near any of the three entrance doors. He may also appear behind the doll after you clear the minigame, close to one of the exit doors.

Near any of the three entrance doors. He may also appear behind the doll after you clear the minigame, close to one of the exit doors. Dalgona: Complete the minigame to find him standing atop one of the houses. You won’t have much time to reach him, so be sure to complete the minigame quickly.

Complete the minigame to find him standing atop one of the houses. You won’t have much time to reach him, so be sure to complete the minigame quickly. Hide and Seek: Peabert has a chance to appear practically anywhere, making this the only minigame where finding him is quite challenging.

Peabert has a chance to appear practically anywhere, making this the only minigame where finding him is quite challenging. Lights Out: At the far end of the arena, near the beds. Sometimes found at the top of the beds as well.

At the far end of the arena, near the beds. Sometimes found at the top of the beds as well. Jump Rope: May spawn near the doors.

May spawn near the doors. Last Dinner: Spawns near the edge of the arena.

Spawns near the edge of the arena. Squid Game / Sky Squid Game: Near the edge of the arena.

Ad

The chaotic nature of the game means that you won’t have much time to look around for Peabert during minigames. Stay on the move, try to complete minigames before other players, and be on the lookout for Peabert to earn several Power Rolls.

Yearning to reach Sky Squid Game? Follow our guide to achieve this alternate ending to Ink Game with ease.

About Power Rolls

Powers are obtained through Power Rolls (Image via Roblox)

Power Rolls are the game’s gacha-style system for randomly acquiring a Power. Since having any ability in this experience can be the difference between victory and defeat, Powers and Power Rolls are inherently valuable. Their value is also what makes them exceedingly rare, with only a few possible ways to get them outside of Robux purchases.

Ad

Outside of Peabert, the only way to get Power Rolls is to reach any of the endings featured in Ink Game. This entails surviving every minigame in a match and emerging victorious, no matter the chosen ending. It’s a challenging prospect, but the reward for your effort is fittingly high.

If you wish to skip this arduous process, you can buy Power Rolls from the shop for 175 Robux apiece. Alternatively, you can purchase a pack of 10 for 1,699 Robux instead if you want a better chance at the desired Power.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Ink Game

What does Peabert do?

When found, Peabert rewards you with a Power Roll.

Is Peabert guaranteed to spawn?

No, Peabert only has a chance of appearing in any of the preset spawn locations across the game.

How many Powers does Ink Game feature?

The game currently includes 19 Powers, segregated into Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic rarities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025