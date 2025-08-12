Ink Game Sky Squid Game guide

Ink Game implemented Sky Squid Game as a new final minigame for a typical run. Sky Squid Game doesn’t outright replace the standard ending minigames; instead, a special condition must be fulfilled for the new mode to activate. The victor of this game mode will win the entire run and claim the grand prize.

Here’s a quick guide to Sky Squid Game in Ink Game.

Everything you need to know about Sky Squid Game in Ink Game

Prerequisites

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Sky Squid Game takes inspiration from the real-life version of Squid Game held in South Korea in 2024. The game places the participants in a brawl, where the last combatant standing wins the game. Its in-game counterpart can be quite chaotic, particularly if several contestants manage to survive the previous minigame.

If four to eight players manage to live through Mingle, the sixth round, Sky Squid Game will be held instead of Squid Game or Rebellion. However, should fewer players make it to the final round, the game will proceed as normal, giving you an option between the two endings.

Rules

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The rules of the game are fairly straightforward and are held in three distinct phases represented by the square, triangle, and circle platforms. In the first round, players are placed on the square platform, which is also the largest of the three platforms.

The objective for all participants is to defeat at least one other player within two minutes and 30 seconds. If fulfilled, the surviving contestants move on to the next shape with a reduced time limit. Robloxians can also be knocked off the stage to fulfill this task, but they can climb back up as long as they have enough stamina.

Every player is given a tool called Fight Back, a weapon that can be used to deal damage to the opponents. One of the participants is given a Pole tool at random, which makes it significantly easier for them to score kills.

If all but one player is eliminated, the survivor automatically wins the game. In case multiple survivors make it to the end, the grand prize is split between every living Robloxian. The winners receive a cash prize and a Power Roll for their efforts.

Note that the grand prize is directly dependent on the number of participants who joined the game at the very beginning. Each player adds 4.56 million Won to the overall cash pool; the more contestants that take part in the Ink Game, the higher the final cash prize.

Feel free to use our Powers guide to learn how they can help you tip the scales in your favor.

FAQs on Ink Game

How to trigger Sky Squid Game in Ink Game

Sky Squid Game can be activated if four to eight players survive Mingle, the sixth round.

What is the objective of Sky Squid Game?

The objective of Sky Squid Game is to defeat at least one player during each phase of the minigame before the time limit expires.

Is it possible to win Sky Squid Game without the Pole item?

Yes, it’s possible to prevail in Sky Squid Game without the Pole, even though it will be quite difficult to do so.

