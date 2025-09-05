Ink Game Teleporting Gambit glitch explained

With the introduction of Teleporting Gambit in Ink Game, players have discovered a new glitch that lets them cheese minigames that involve movement across multiple floors. The gist of this exploit is that with the Rock Throw sub-ability, Teleporting Gambit clips the user through the floor. This can potentially be game-breaking and give the user an unfair advantage, leading to unearned wins.
Let’s explore how the Teleporting Gambit glitch works and what it can potentially lead to in Ink Game.
How the Teleporting Gambit glitch works in Ink Game
The Teleporting Gambit glitch involves the utilization of the Rock Throw sub-ability. Throwing a rock near a corner of a room and swapping places with it using the ability leads to the player avatar clipping through the floor. This leads to situations where the player may be able to explore the out-of-bounds area unimpeded and completely avoid any resistance from other Robloxians.
The glitch becomes a major issue in minigames like Hide and Seek, where interacting with other players is the crux of the competition. Should a Hider use the exploit, they will become impossible to find for Seekers, giving them an unfair win. They can move between the floors with ease and reach their desired destination without encountering virtually any opposition.
Since the glitch is extremely easy to execute, it’s safe to assume that the developers will patch it out fairly soon. Before the fix arrives, it may be prudent not to use it all the same, as it may lead to a swift ban from the game’s admins.
About Powers
Powers are a core gameplay feature in Ink Game that give players unique abilities to use in minigames. Powers can include simple effects like item drops to more complex abilities like position swapping. These perks and bonuses can be a complete game-changer, especially if the equipped Power is of a high rarity.
They are segregated into five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. Low-rarity Powers are quite simple in nature and only offer a single effect. In contrast, high-rarity Powers can tip the odds of winning in your favor through multiple abilities. The more potent a Power, the lower its drop rate, and the more challenging it is to get.
Powers can be obtained with Power Rolls, which are acquired by reaching any of the three endings or interacting with Peabert, the humanoid dog NPC.
