Ink Game Teleporting Gambit guide

Teleporting Gambit is one of the most effective Powers in Ink Game, being as much of a game-changer as Ultra Instinct. This Mythic-rarity Power lets you swap places with another player or teleport to the desired location using a rock. It was added to the experience with the Content & Misc Update on September 1, 2025.

Ad

Its unique toolset makes it versatile in every situation, making it the best option in positioning-focused minigames like Mingle or Red Light / Green Light.

Everything you need to know about Teleporting Gambit in Ink Game

How to get

The Powers menu (Image via Roblox)

Teleporting Gambit can be obtained in the Powers tab of the Shop menu using Power Rolls. Currently, there are two ways of getting Power Rolls: finding Peabert and reaching one of the three endings of the game.

Ad

Trending

Peabert has a chance to show up in several predetermined spawn locations, which you can find by clicking here. As for the endings, you must outfox and outmaneuver every other player on the server to win the game and earn Power Rolls for your efforts.

Being a Mythic-rarity Power, its pull rate is extremely low. Mythic Powers have a drop rate of 0.1%, making Teleporting Gambit exceedingly rare.

What it does

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Teleporting Gambit gives you access to two reusable tools: Teleporting Clap and Rock Throw. You can use them at any time to escape a sticky situation or for a well-timed swap to secure the advantage in the match.

Ad

With Teleporting Clap, you can swap places with another Robloxian in a 15-stud radius. The area it covers is quite large, and it can easily help you win minigames like Mingle with ease.

Rock Throw lets you throw a rock and subsequently swap places with it. This is the manual version of Teleporting Clap, as it gives you complete control over where you will land. Its effectiveness is at its highest in parkour-style minigames like Glass Bridge, allowing you to circumvent the most dangerous parts of the round.

Ad

Note that Squid Game and Sky Squid Game minigames prohibit the usage of this Power. So, you must power through your remaining rivals and earn the victory without any special abilities.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Ink Game

How do I get Teleporting Gambit in Ink Game?

Teleporting Gambit is available through Power Rolls in the Powers section of the shop.

Ad

What does Teleporting Gambit do?

Teleporting Gambit lets you swap places with another player or teleport to a desired location using a position swap on a rock.

What rarity does Teleporting Gambit belong to in Ink Game?

Teleporting Gambit belongs to the Mythic rarity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025