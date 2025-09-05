Ink Game Teleporting Gambit guide

Teleporting Gambit is one of the most effective Powers in Ink Game, being as much of a game-changer as Ultra Instinct. This Mythic-rarity Power lets you swap places with another player or teleport to the desired location using a rock. It was added to the experience with the Content & Misc Update on September 1, 2025.
Its unique toolset makes it versatile in every situation, making it the best option in positioning-focused minigames like Mingle or Red Light / Green Light.
Everything you need to know about Teleporting Gambit in Ink Game
How to get
Teleporting Gambit can be obtained in the Powers tab of the Shop menu using Power Rolls. Currently, there are two ways of getting Power Rolls: finding Peabert and reaching one of the three endings of the game.
Peabert has a chance to show up in several predetermined spawn locations, which you can find by clicking here. As for the endings, you must outfox and outmaneuver every other player on the server to win the game and earn Power Rolls for your efforts.
Being a Mythic-rarity Power, its pull rate is extremely low. Mythic Powers have a drop rate of 0.1%, making Teleporting Gambit exceedingly rare.
What it does
Teleporting Gambit gives you access to two reusable tools: Teleporting Clap and Rock Throw. You can use them at any time to escape a sticky situation or for a well-timed swap to secure the advantage in the match.
With Teleporting Clap, you can swap places with another Robloxian in a 15-stud radius. The area it covers is quite large, and it can easily help you win minigames like Mingle with ease.
Rock Throw lets you throw a rock and subsequently swap places with it. This is the manual version of Teleporting Clap, as it gives you complete control over where you will land. Its effectiveness is at its highest in parkour-style minigames like Glass Bridge, allowing you to circumvent the most dangerous parts of the round.
Note that Squid Game and Sky Squid Game minigames prohibit the usage of this Power. So, you must power through your remaining rivals and earn the victory without any special abilities.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Ink Game
How do I get Teleporting Gambit in Ink Game?
Teleporting Gambit is available through Power Rolls in the Powers section of the shop.
What does Teleporting Gambit do?
Teleporting Gambit lets you swap places with another player or teleport to a desired location using a position swap on a rock.
What rarity does Teleporting Gambit belong to in Ink Game?
Teleporting Gambit belongs to the Mythic rarity.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025