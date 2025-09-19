Ink Game Time Stop guide

Time Stop is a Mythic-rarity Power in Ink Game, using which you can gain an upper hand in the various minigames featured in the title. As its name suggests, the Power lets you stop time for other players, during which you can move around freely. The Power lasts briefly, so judicious activation is recommended for capitalizing on the opportunities it creates.

It can be obtained through Power Rolls, and you can use it to great advantage in minigames like Glass Bridge. Find out what it’s all about by reading on.

Everything you need to know about Time Stop in Ink Game

How to get

The Time Stop Power (Image via Roblox)

Time Stop is available as a Mythic Power from the Power Rolls section of the in-game Shop. Mythic Powers have a drop chance of 0.1%, which means that it can potentially take hundreds of Power Rolls before you get a Mythic Power. This makes Time Stop among the most elusive Powers in the game.

Power Rolls are available through the three endings of the experience and Peabert, the humanoid dog NPC. Find Peabert in various locations throughout the game, and you will receive one Power Roll each time you interact with him. You can find a complete list of his spawn locations in this guide.

If you’re looking for a way to farm Power Rolls, your best bet is to reach any of the three endings. You can maximize your odds of winning by playing on a private server with your friends. Cooperate with your buddies and try to get easy wins to farm Power Rolls.

What it does

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Time Stop is a simple Power that stops time for nearby targets. With the Power equipped, you can use a Tool called Time Stop to activate it once every 90 seconds. Upon activation, the players within a fixed radius will freeze for three seconds, giving you free rein on your activities for a short while.

Since it lasts for a short while and cannot be spammed, Time Stop is a relatively niche Power that will only be useful in specific situations. It is particularly useful in minigames where you are racing against the other players, giving you a handy tool with which you can sabotage them.

Like all the other Powers in the game, Time Stop cannot be used in Squid Game or Sky Squid Game. You must rely on your skills and guile to complete a run.

FAQs on Ink Game

What does Time Stop do in Ink Game?

Time Stop freezes nearby players for three seconds, allowing you to move around freely.

Can Time Stop be used in the final round?

No, you cannot use Time Stop in any iteration of the final round, be it Squid Game or Sky Squid Game.

Is Time Stop available for free in Ink Game?

While its drop rate is low, Time Stop can be obtained for free.

