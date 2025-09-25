Ink Game Vampire guide

Vampire is a Power available in Ink Game that lets you embody the bloodthirsty entity of the same name. This Power has been assigned the Mythic rarity, making it one of the most elusive ability sets in the game. With it equipped, you can drain other players’ blood and fill up your special gauge to use powerful special moves.
It is quite unlike other Powers in the game, encouraging an aggressive playstyle that rewards you with unique perks. Let’s take a look at what you can do as a Vampire in Ink Game.
Everything you need to know about Vampire in Ink Game
How to get
Vampire is a Power exclusive to regular players and is not a selectable option for Guards. This Power can only be obtained through Power Rolls, which entails finding Peabert, completing the game, or spending six hours in the AFK World. Peabert randomly spawns in most minigames at set spawn points, which are usually fairly easy to spot.
If you wish to complete the game for Power Rolls, you can choose any of the three available endings. Getting Power Rolls requires you to win at the end, so the final outcome is what matters rather than the chosen path.
Since Vampire is a Mythic-rarity Power, its drop chance is a measly 0.1%, shared with every other Power in the same rarity. Naturally, it can be a while before you get it through Power Rolls.
Check out the details of Quicksilver, another Mythic-rarity Power in Ink Game, in this guide.
What it does
The Vampire Power is entirely centered around the ability to drain other players’ blood. You can do so by equipping the Life Drain Tool and hitting the Left Mouse Button. As your avatar bites another Robloxian, your Blood Bar will begin filling up, giving you access to two additional tools: Companion and Blood Burst.
Companion lets you transform another player into a lesser Vampire for the duration of the game. It can only be used if your Blood Bar is completely full, and you can only transform one player per game. So, consider being judicious while activating this ability.
On the other hand, Blood Burst is a purely offensive ability, attacking opponents with blood while your Blood Bar is 65% or higher. This can give you a major edge in battle-focused minigames like Lights Out.
Like every other Power in the game, you cannot use Vampire in the final round of any of the endings. You will have to rely on your skill to overcome the odds and emerge victorious.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Ink Game
What does Vampire do in Ink Game?
Vampire lets you drain other players’ blood, turn others into lesser Vampires, and perform an attack called Blood Burst.
What rarity does Vampire belong to?
Vampire belongs to the Mythic rarity.
Is Ink Game free to play?
Yes, the game is completely free to play and doesn’t require any premium purchases.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025