Ink Game Quicksilver guide

Ink Game’s roster of Powers is continuously expanding with frequent updates. Quicksilver is among its most creative abilities, allowing you to embody a speedster. Designed with momentum retention in mind, you can use Quicksilver to outrun anyone and anything in the game so long as you don’t stop running. It belongs to the Mythic rarity, making it one of the most elusive Powers in the game.

You can use Quicksilver in most areas in the game, save for the final round, where Powers are disabled. Read on to learn what it’s capable of in Ink Game.

Everything you need to know about Quicksilver in Ink Game

How to get

The Quicksilver Power (Image via Roblox)

Quicksilver is available through Power Rolls, just like every other Power in the game. Since it is of the Mythic rarity, it shares the pull rate of 0.1% with every other Power in the same rarity. This makes it exceptionally rare, potentially requiring hundreds of rolls before you land on it.

You can get Power Rolls by reaching one of the three endings of the experience or by finding and interacting with Peabert. Peabert can only be caught a limited number of times, rewarding you with 12 Power Rolls in total. This makes the endings the only repeatable way of farming Power Rolls.

What it does

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Quicksilver lets you run around at high speeds after letting you build it up gradually. You will start at the regular running speed, and as you keep moving, your sprinting pace will rise higher and higher. Eventually, you will be darting around the map fast enough to keep anyone from catching you, which is useful in minigames like Lights Out. Once your speed is just under the maximum limit, you will be able to perform quick dashes up to two times.

It’s worth noting that the final rounds of the game, namely Squid Game and Sky Squid Game, disable the use of Powers. So, Quicksilver will not help you in the final round; you must rely on your skills and quick thinking to win.

FAQs on Ink Game

What does Quicksilver do?

With Quicksilver equipped, you can run around at blinding speeds for as long as you continue to move uninterrupted.

How do I get Quicksilver?

You can get Quicksilver through Power Rolls as a Mythic-rarity pull.

What is the pull rate of Mythic Powers in Ink Game?

Mythic Powers have a pull rate of 0.1%.

