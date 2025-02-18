Investor City: A beginner's guide

In the engaging world of Investor City, you will be playing as an investor looking to increase your net worth. While this is not a quick process, you will have to invest in properties, rent out tenants, and earn money to get this job done. The core gameplay of this experience is somewhat confusing if you are not aware of the financial stuff. Regardless, you can learn about the basics and features of this game with our detailed guide.

Following is a beginner's guide to Investor City that explains how to play it. Check out to top the net worth leaderboard and become the best investor in this game.

How to play Investor City

Upon spawning in this Roblox title, you will be given a free property. You can build a house on the property and rent it out to earn money from the tenants. Once you start earning well, you can purchase more houses on sale and rent them out. Various types of properties, like malls, houses, apartments, offices, etc., can be purchased. Each has a base rent you will surely get from a one-star renter.

Rent out the tenant with more stars to earn more money (Image via Roblox)

It should be noted that a high-star renter will pay you more than the base rent of the property. Hence, you should always be looking to rent out to a person with comparatively higher stars. Below are a few points that you should keep in mind while renting your property.

Evict your existing renters if you find someone who's paying more.

Use Luck Boosts from the shop to increase your chances of finding a high-star tenant.

Hire the Advertising worker and upgrade him to boost your chances of finding a high-star tenant.

Keep rejecting the renter's application so you can find more appealing offers.

Remember, giving your house to the highest-paying tenant is important. Otherwise, you may not be able to recover the money spent on the property and make a surplus profit. Certain buildings, like the tall tower or apartments, can hold more than one tenant. You can find multiple renters for such buildings until it is fully occupied.

Build additional floors to increase the property's occupancy (Image via Roblox)

Also, it is possible to build additional floors on some properties to increase their occupancy. To do so, simply click on the Manage button, select a property, click on a building, and see if it has any upgrades. If it does, you can construct it right away to increase the base rent or occupancy of the property.

How do loans work in Investor City?

Buy houses on loan through downpayment (Image via Roblox)

Investor City allows you to purchase a property on loan. This is ideal for players who don't have a sufficient amount for investment. After choosing the loan option, you can buy a property on a downpayment and EMI basis. For example, the City Mall is available for $5.7 million, and if you want to buy it on loan, you must pay roughly $1.1 million as a downpayment. The remaining amount should be paid in EMI and will be deducted from your total income every minute.

Expenses are deducted from your income every minute (Image via Roblox)

Payments that are due will be shown in the Expenses section at the top of the screen. If you accumulate enough money in the future, you can select the loaned property from the manage section and clear off the loan.

As you keep on buying new properties and generate more income, your net worth will increase gradually. You can always check your current net worth by pressing the "Tab" key. It shows up in the section where you can find all the active players on the server.

FAQs

How do I earn money in Investor City?

You can earn more money by renting out tenants with more stars or by using the Income boost.

Are there any codes available for Investor City?

Yes, there are codes available that you can use to claim free rewards.

How do I get tenants in Investor City?

You can get tenants by clicking on the "Find a Tenant" button after selecting a specific building in the Manage section.

