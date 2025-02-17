Investor City codes (February 2025)

Investor City codes offer you a decent opportunity to make a name for yourself in this Roblox experience's real estate market. Your main goal is to invest in different properties and increase your net worth. For every property you purchase, you can rent out tenants and earn money. However, you will receive rent based on the quality of the property you have bought.

With the help of codes in Investor City, you can purchase expensive properties and even rent out the highest-paying tenant for more rent. For those interested, we have added a list of all the active codes for this game below. Apart from this, we have also given a complete guide to redeem codes.

All Investor City codes (Active)

Redeem codes to get free rewards (Image via Roblox)

You can check out the following table for a list of all the active codes in this Roblox title. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire.

List of Active Investor City codes Codes Rewards cxznipq2oe 3 Luck Boosts fxyuz9345a 2 Luck Boosts 12kmcxj182 2 Income Boosts BetaRelease 20k Cash MegaLucky Ultra Luck Boost MoreMoneyPlease 2 Income Boosts Lucky 3 Luck Boosts

All invalid Investor City codes

Currently, there are no invalid codes in this experience. However, if you are unaware of how these work, you should know that the active ones have an expiry date. Sooner or later, they will expire, and when it happens, we will add them to this section. You can always refer to this section to keep track of active and invalid codes. This will keep you from getting confused between them.

How to redeem Investor City codes

Code box in Investor City (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem codes in Investor City:

After starting the game, click on the Settings icon on the left side of the screen.

You will find a code box under the "Codes" section.

Copy-paste the above codes in the code box and hit the "Redeem" button to receive rewards.

Importance of Investor City codes

In Investor City, you will spawn in a world where plenty of properties are available for sale. To purchase them, you can use cash. Then, you can rent them out to earn money from your tenant. It should be noted that when finding a tenant, you can see a star associated with them. A tenant with more stars will offer you relatively more rent. While it sounds like a dream deal for the landlord, finding such a tenant requires some luck.

Use codes to get free Luck and Income Boosts (Image via Roblox)

Fortunately, you can redeem the active codes to get free Luck and Ultra Luck Boosts. You can then use them to increase your chances of getting a high-star tenant. Besides this, the codes can also help you become rich by providing cash and Income Boost. In short, you can redeem the codes to easily afford any property in Investor City.

Investor City codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

In case you get obstructed by a message saying "Invalid code," don't worry, it's a common issue. Just know that every entry you use in this experience is case-sensitive. Hence, any error in entering the code will make it invalid. So to avoid receiving an invalid code message, you should enter the code as it is, with proper letter case.

Where to find more Investor City codes

For every tiny detail and code, you can join the Investor City Discord server. It is the official channel and is handled by the developers @F1ctional. Everything posted here is official and can be relied on without thinking twice.

FAQs about Investor City

What is the latest code in Investor City?

"cxznipq2oe" is the latest code that can be redeemed for free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Investor City

You can redeem the active codes by clicking on the Settings icon on the left side of the screen.

When do codes expire in Investor City?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

