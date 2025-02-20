My Monkey Army Codes (February 2025)

My Monkey Army is a fun Roblox experience where you get to spawn monkey troops and use them to defeat enemies. While the initial grind in the game might be tolerable, the need to obtain powerful units and better stats only gets steeper. This can easily be done by redeeming the various codes provided by the developer.

In this article, we have the complete list of all the active codes that you can redeem for rewards. We will also tell you how to redeem them easily in the game.

All the active My Monkey Army codes

Currently, there are only a handful of active codes; however, they are more than enough to give you a good headstart when you launch the game. Below is the list of all the working codes that you can currently redeem to get rewards.

All active My Monkey Army codes Code Rewards 100KFAV Obtain a Star Clicker by redeeming this code. GASPRO Get a Double Strength Potion and a Double Luck Potion by redeeming it. 1MILVISITS Obtain a Banana Crown by using this code. FOUMA Get a Double Coins Potion and a Double Strength potion from this code. RELEASE Redeem a Double Luck Potion from this code.

List of all the inactive codes

Currently, the game has no inactive codes. However, as new ones are added, the developers will remove some of the existing ones. Once this happens, we will update the list and add them here.

How to redeem the codes

Redeeming codes in the game is a very simple process. Just click on the Codes option on the right side of the screen to open a new window. Here, you can directly paste the codes and then click the Redeem button to redeem them. Since the codes are case-sensitive, we recommend copy-pasting them instead of typing them manually to avoid errors.

My Monkey Army code importance and usage

As stated, the game can be quite difficult when you need potions and a lot of coins to move forward. This is crucial to getting new monkey troops and unlocking new arenas. However, simply plowing through areas is not efficient since you must roam around in a single area to collect XP and coins.

This is where the codes come in handy. You can obtain a variety of rewards by redeeming them, which will make your journey easier. For example, Strength Potions will let you clear out tough enemies with relative ease. These enemies give more coins upon death, allowing you to stack more money.

Code troubleshooting (How to fix)

While players haven't reported any known issues when redeeming the codes, there are some general errors that you might come across. These mostly range from codes not redeeming to throwing errors. The main culprit behind most of these problems is mistyping the code or failing to do it in the exact case.

Hence, we recommend pasting the codes directly from the table into the codes window to avoid such problems.

Where to find more and new codes

To get the latest codes of the game, you can bookmark this page and check back every now and then. The developers generally add new codes with updates, hence, that is the best time to hunt for them. You can also join the game's official Roblox Group for the latest information.

FAQs about My Monkey Army

Are there active codes for My Monkey Army?

Yes, the game has various active codes.

Can you get potions by redeeming My Monkey Army codes?

Yes, some of the current codes offer potions.

Where can you find new My Monkey Army codes?

You can get new codes from our page or the official Roblox Group of the game.

