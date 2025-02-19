My Monkey Army: A beginner's guide

My Monkey Army is a fun little Roblox experience that allows you to summon a variety of monkeys and use them to defeat enemies and grind money and levels. While the game does provide a basic tutorial, it leaves a lot to be desired. It also causes quite a bit of confusion since it doesn't explain various crucial features.

Here's a brief guide of these features and gameplay mechanics to show you everything that you should know beforehand. We will prepare you for everything the game has to offer and let you be the strongest monkey there is.

Guide to playing My Monkey Army

There are various features that you should be aware of (Image via Roblox)

Once you load My Monkey Army and complete the basic tutorial, you will find yourself with a monkey and a banana while being surrounded by different enemies. While your first instinct will be to start attacking the targets to earn coins, the best course of action is to visit the base and check if you have enough money to buy another monkey.

This is important because increasing your army will directly affect your strength. Once you have enough coins, visit the Rebirth monkey statue in the basic area. Interacting with the statue will open a new window where you can pick one of the three cards. These cards will affect one of your stats so pick the one you think will suit your style more. Rebirthing will reset your coins, but you can quickly get them back with the boosted stats.

Rebirth will permanently boost one of the stat (Image via Roblox)

After rebirth, simply start hitting enemies either by manually clicking on the "Target" icon on them or you can enable the Auto Farm option where your character will automatically throw bananas and roam around the area killing enemies. Once you have enough coins, unlock the next area by going near the locked gate and spending the required amount of coins.

Merging the monkeys and other useful features in My Monkey Army

You can merge three monkeys of the same type (Image via Roblox)

The unique aspect of the game lies in the feature of merging your monkey troops. At the base camp where you purchase your first monkey, you will notice another portal. Once you have three monkeys of the same type, you can enter the circle and it will automatically merge them into a superior version.

This comes in handy when you reach higher areas with powerful monkeys that offer good damage. Since merging doesn't cost any money, it is recommended that you use it as often as you can in My Monkey Army.

Spins, Quests, and Hats

Among the various features, you will also see Spins. You get free spins after a certain period and as you continue playing the game. Use them to spin the circle and get free rewards. If you're lucky, the needle might stop at something rare.

You must unlock the next area to find better troops and tougher enemies (Image via Roblox)

You can also complete normal and epic Quests to get various rewards. Most of these quests will automatically be completed as you play the game since they require you to spend a certain amount of time in the game or kill enemies.

Completing Quests and collecting the free rewards will often give you Hats. Hats offer various boosts you can take advantage of during your journey. This will especially come in handy when you reach harder areas with tougher enemies.

FAQs about My Monkey Army

Can you use multiple monkeys in My Monkey Army?

Yes, you can use different monkeys at once.

How many monkeys do you need to merge in My Monkey Army?

You can perform a merge with three monkeys.

Do Hats boost your stats in My Monkey Army?

Yes, different Hats boost different stats.

