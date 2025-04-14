Is there a Diamond Ore in Dead Rails?

In Dead Rails, your main goal is to survive the various threats and escape the desert's dangerous landscape. Apart from combat, your survival depends on the resources you can gather from the map. Keeping consumables aside, you can mine ores, collect their nuggets, and sell them for high value at an outpost. While Coal, Silver, and Gold are three confirmed ores found in this game, there's a rumor suggesting the existence of a Diamond Ore.

Ad

However, there is no such thing as a Diamond Ore in Dead Rails. You can check out this guide to learn about the other ores available in this experience.

All ores in Dead Rails

As stated, this Roblox game does not have a Diamond Ore. It was likely an April Fool's joke circulated in the game's community. In reality, only Gold, Silver, and Coal Ores exist in this game.

Ad

Trending

A Gold Ore (Image via Roblox)

Ores can be mined to collect the respective resources and use them to benefit your playthrough. For example, you can mine Coal Ore to get Coal (fuel), Gold Ore to get Gold Nuggets, and Silver Ore to get Silver Nuggets. While the Coal will keep your train running on the tracks, you can sell Gold and Silver Nuggets to earn cash and afford items from the shop.

Ad

Ores are generally found spawning in any random location on the map. However, their chances of spawning near the railway tracks are higher. Hence, keep an eye near the tracks. Once you have found an ore, you can break it using any melee weapon.

It should be noted, though, that using a melee weapon to break an Ore will take you around 40 hits to break it. This is mainly because a melee weapon isn't ideal for this job. Instead, you should use a pickaxe to break the ore within three to four hits.

Ad

The Miner Class (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain a pickaxe for $30 from the General Store. Additionally, you will spawn with a free pickaxe if you have chosen the Miner Class before starting your run. The Miner Class can be unlocked in exchange for 15 Bonds at the Tailor NPC.

Ad

Also check: How to summon and defeat Nikola Tesla in Dead Rails

FAQs

Where is the Diamond Ore in Dead Rails?

There is currently no Diamond Ore available in this experience. You can only mine Coal, Silver, and Gold Ores.

How much does a pickaxe cost in Dead Rails?

You can purchase a pickaxe for $30 from the General Store.

What does the Gold Ore do in Dead Rails?

You can mine a Gold Ore using a pickaxe to obtain its nugget and sell it for money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024