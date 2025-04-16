Is it possible to get Gilgamesh in Anime Vanguards?

Anime Vanguards has a host of Exclusive units that can only be obtained for a limited period before they are rendered unobtainable. Gilgamesh is one such unit, based on the character of the same name from Fate / Stay Night. This powerful unit was available as a part of a questline involving the Inactive Key of Babylon. Unfortunately, he is no longer available as the Key required to obtain him cannot be farmed anymore.

Let’s take a look at what the acquisition process for Gilgamesh was and his ability set in Anime Vanguards.

Gilgamesh’s availability in Anime Vanguards

Gilgamesh in the Index (Image via Roblox)

Gilgamesh can no longer be acquired in the game due to an elementary aspect of his acquisition quest being unavailable: the Inactive Key of Babylon. Whether the unit and the Key will ever return or not is unclear at the moment.

His acquisition process was an involved one, requiring you to complete certain stages in a specific order and offering the aforementioned Key some Gold. Outlined below is how players acquired this Exclusive unit for free:

The player was required to defeat the Kiro boss found in the Story stage Underground Church Stage 4 or Golden Castle Legend Stage 2 . Doing so used to drop the Inactive Key of Babylon.

boss found in the Story stage or . Doing so used to drop the Inactive Key of Babylon. In the inventory, the player was to offer the Key 50,000 Gold .

. Next, from the Story stage Underground Church Act 2 , the Robloxian had to defeat Heracles .

, the Robloxian had to defeat . Following Heracles’ defeat, they were required to fight and win against Lilia in Underground Church Act 5 and Archer in Golden Castle Act 1 .

in and in . Lastly, the player had to take on Gilgamesh himself in battle in the Golden Castle Act 3 stage to awaken the Key. With that, the unit would be added to their Unit list.

The awakened Key, known as the Active Key of Babylon, is a required item for awakening the unit. Once the player scored 5,000 kills with Gilgamesh, they could awaken him into Gilgamesh (King of Heroes) with the following items:

1 x Active Key of Babylon

40 x Green Essence

15 x Yellow Essence

15 x Pink Essence

10 x Red Essence

5 x Blue Essence

2 x Rainbow Essence

15,000 x Gold

Gilgamesh ability overview

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Gilgamesh has access to three abilities, making him quite powerful in his own right. His first ability, King of the World, renders him immune to status ailments while increasing his damage and reducing SPA. This ability also makes him a solitary one, as he loses attacking power per allied unit in range, with the only exceptions being Saber and Ishtar.

His second ability is called Myriad Treasures, which lets him build up attack and range with each attack by up to 35% (1% per attack performed). Furthermore, his attacks can pierce through 50% of the enemy’s Damage Reduction rating, which means his assault packs a formidable punch.

Lastly, his third ability, Enuma Elish, grants him the Unbound Element and lets him insta-kill any enemy with 10% HP or less. This ability is restricted to Upgrade level 10 and is ineffective against boss enemies. Naturally, he is an incredible option for lengthy game modes like Infinite mode.

FAQs

Can Gilgamesh be obtained in Anime Vanguards?

No, Gilgamesh is no longer obtainable normally.

Will Gilgamesh be available in the future in Anime Vanguards?

Currently, it’s not clear whether Gilgamesh will return in the future, as he was designated as an Exclusive unit.

Is Anime Vanguards accessible for free?

Yes, you can explore its gameplay systems for free, requiring no mandatory purchases.

