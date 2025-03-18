Is the Shamrock Rod in Fisch worth it?

The Shamrock Rod in Fisch is one of the newest additions to the game's fishing rods. Introduced with the Lucky Event update, this free tool can be obtained by fetching five specific fish species. However, due to the difficulty associated with catching them, acquiring the Shamrock Rod for angling purposes is not worth it.

Let’s take a look at what the Shamrock Rod brings to the table and why it may not be worth the effort.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Breaking down the Shamrock Rod in Fisch

Stats and overview

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Shamrock Rod maximizes the user’s Luck stat, allowing them to catch some of the rarest fish in the game. With a 150% Luck stat and a medium weight capacity of 5,000 kg, this fishing tool can be a handy addition to your tools.

Here is a complete breakdown of its stats:

Control: 0.15

0.15 Luck: 150%

150% Lure Speed: 25%

25% Resilience: 10%

10% Weight capacity: 5,000 kg

5,000 kg Passive effect: 10% chance for the Clover Mutation

You can get this rod by bringing the following Lucky Event fish to Clover McRich on Moosewood during the Lucky Event:

Blarney McBreeze

O’Mango Goldgrin

Plumrick O’Luck

Rowdy McCharm

Sunny O’Coin

These fish spawn in the Lucky Event pools, which can occur randomly all over the map. You need the Lucky Bait to improve the odds of catching these fish. The event will expire on March 22, 2025, so be sure to turn these fish into the aforementioned NPC.

Is it worth the effort?

The Lucky Event area (Image via Roblox)

Despite being free, the Shamrock Rod can be quite difficult to catch for an early or mid-game Fisch player. This is because of a multitude of factors, all of which involve reliance on RNG. For one, the catch rates for the five required fish are quite low, which demands the usage of rare bait and fishing rod combinations.

Another point of contention is the tools required to catch them, which are at odds with the quality of the prize itself. The Shamrock Rod is a decent early- to mid-game fishing tool, the effectiveness of which will fall off the farther you are in the game. Despite this, the difficulty associated with its acquisition makes it a mid to late-game reward, at which point the rod will be useless to the player.

If you are an early-game player, the time investment required to luck into all five fish would be high. In contrast, as a late-game player, you are unlikely to find any practical use for it other than as a collector’s item.

To sum up, if you are not pursuing the rod for collection purposes, putting in the effort for the Shamrock Rod is not worth it.

FAQs

Is the Shamrock Rod worth it in Fisch?

No, the disparity between the value of the rod itself versus the difficulty of acquiring it makes the Shamrock Rod not worth the effort.

How to get the Shamrock Rod in Fisch

The Shamrock Rod can be obtained by turning in five exceedingly rare fish species to Clover McRich on Moosewood.

What is the passive ability of the Shamrock Rod in Fisch?

The Shamrock Rod has a passive ability that adds a 10% chance for a caught fish to have a Clover Mutation, multiplying its value by 4x.

