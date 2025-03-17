It Girl - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

The Hunt: Mega Edition includes It Girl in its extensive lineup of featured games, offering a Token for completing the event-exclusive missions. This dress-up competitive simulator requires you to fulfill a set of three quick and beginner-friendly objectives, allowing you to collect the aforementioned Token easily and unlock exclusive freebies in The Hunt: Mega Edition experience.

Let’s take a look at what you must do to complete The Hunt in It Girl.

How to start The Hunt in It Girl

Initiating The Hunt (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

First, access the game via the Roblox Player app or use a portal in The Hunt: Mega Edition hub world. The portals are clearly labeled, making them easy to locate. Step into the teleporter to be transported into the game world.

Once you load into the game, use the special black and blue icon in the shape of a Token to open The Hunt objectives. This will bring up the mission tracker, providing a clear overview of your progress through the event objectives.

How to complete The Hunt in It Girl

The Hunt objectives (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt can be completed by finishing three objectives, all of which are accessible to every player, be it a newcomer or a veteran. These objectives include playing two games, earning 25 Hearts, and awarding 30 Hearts to other players.

Playing games is simple: go through two rounds of a typical dress-up match to complete the objective. It can take up to ten minutes to finish this task, depending on the number of competitors.

Earning 25 Hearts is a matter of pleasing your fellow players with your choice of garment. If your pick matches the theme of the round to a tee while being a fashionable ensemble, you will be more likely to earn more Hearts. The completion time for this mission also depends on the number of participants in the match.

You can give out 30 Hearts to other players throughout one or two matches. Simply award them the maximum possible amount of Hearts (5) to finish this task as quickly as possible.

Once all three objectives are completed, claim the Token from the mission tracker to wrap up this title’s event content.

FAQs

When will The Hunt: Mega Edition end?

The Hunt: Mega Edition will end on March 24, 2025.

How to earn the Token for The Hunt: Mega Edition in It Girl

The Token for The Hunt: Mega Edition in this title can be earned by playing two games, earning 25 Hearts, and awarding 30 Hearts to other players.

How long does it take to get the Token for the Hunt: Mega Edition in It Girl?

Depending on the number of players in a match and your performance, it can take anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes to get the Token in this experience.

