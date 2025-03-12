Jio's Bone Anime Adventures: How to get

Anime Adventures has a huge roster of characters from various anime and manga series. One example is Priest, based on Enrico Pucci from JoJo's Bizarre Adventures. While the base form of Priest can take down multiple incoming enemies, the evolved form, Priest (New Moon), can do even better. To add this evolved unit to your party, you'll need a Jio's Bone and Sinner's Souls.

Ad

This article explains how to obtain and use Jio's Bone in Anime Adventures.

How to get Jio's Bone in Anime Adventures

In this Roblox title, you can obtain a Jio's Bone by defeating 12 Sinner's Souls. Once you've beaten the bosses in the Space Center story mode, you'll receive a notification about acquiring the item.

Absorb 36 Sinner's Soul to get a Green Baby (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Mik)

Currently, the best way to obtain a Jio's Bone is by playing the Space Center story in the Infinite mode. This allows bosses to continuously spawn, allowing you to defeat them and acquire the item.

Ad

Trending

Note that unlocking the Infinite mode for a story map requires you to complete all its acts beforehand.

After obtaining Jio's Bone, your next task is to absorb 36 Sinner's Souls. To do this, you'll need to kill the bosses in the Infinite mode of Cape Canaveral. After each kill, you'll receive a message stating that the "Jio's Bone has absorbed a Sinner's Soul." Repeat this process 36 times to progress towards evolving Priest.

Ad

Also check: Anime Adventures codes

Note: You can always click on the Jio's Bone in your inventory to track how many Sinner's Souls it has observed.

Once you've completed the aforementioned steps, use the Jio's Bone in your inventory to obtain a Green Baby. Then, head to the "Evolve" area and select Priest from the list. Use the Green Baby to evolve Priest into Priest (New Moon).

The Puchi (Heaven) unit (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Cyrence Gaming)

Priest's evolution tree doesn't end there. You can further evolve Priest (New Moon) into Puchi (Heaven) using the following items:

Ad

x1 Priest (New Moon)

x1 Heavenly Clock (Beat the New Moon of Cape Canaveral from Final Disc's portal to get it)

It should be noted that Priest (New Moon) should have at least 10,000 takedowns on the Cape Canaveral map.

Also check: Anime Adventures Tournament guide

FAQs

How do I get a Jio's Bone in Anime Adventures?

You can get a Jio's Bone by beating the 12 Sinner's Souls on the Space Center map on Infinite mode.

Ad

How to get 36 Sinner's Souls for Jio's Bone in Anime Adventures

You can get 36 Sinner's Souls for the Jio's Bone by taking down bosses in Infinite mode on the Cape Canaveral map.

What does the Jio's Bone do in Anime Adventures?

Jio's Bone is needed to unlock the Green Baby, an evolution item for Priest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024