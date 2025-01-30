Jujutsu Infinite Blood Manipulation guide

Blood Manipulation in Jujutsu Infinite is an Innate Technique that can be obtained to access a lethal moveset. This rare Innate is perfectly apt for players who want to play mind games with their opponents. On top of dealing damage, Blood Manipulation also stacks blood orbs around the opponents, which can later be exploded to deal further damage (thus always keeping the enemies scared).

Naturally, you will have to grind indefinitely to obtain an Innate of such caliber. This guide explains everything about the Blood Manipulation Innate in this Roblox experience. Read on to learn about how to get it as well as the details of its moveset.

How to get the Blood Manipulation in Jujutsu Infinite

Use Spins to get the Blood Manipulation (Image via Roblox)

The only way to acquire the Blood Manipulation Innate is by rolling for it using Spins. To use a Spin, you need to enter the Customization tab from the main menu. From there, you can use it by clicking on the Spin button on the left side of the screen. It should be noted that you can equip only two Innates at one time, so make sure to reroll the one you don't want.

Keep in mind that there's only a 7% chance of you getting the Blood Manipulation by rolling, as it is a rare Innate. To boost your chances of acquiring it, you will have to use a lot of Spins, which you can get using Robux or by redeeming active codes. Moreover, you can also complete mission sets to get plenty of Spins.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite codes

All Blood Manipulation moves in Jujutsu Infinite

Flowing Red Scales move (Image via Roblox @ Trello)

After equipping the Blood Manipulation Innate, you will unlock the following moves in this Roblox title.

Blood Disk

Requires Mastery level 1

Allows the user to throw a hard red disk toward the opponent, causing them some damage. The disk hits the opponent again when it comes back to the user.

Blood Bind

Requires Mastery level 40

Allows the user to bind the opponent using blood tendrils. This gives an opportunity to unleash a flurry of punches.

Piercing Blood

Requires Mastery level 80

Allows the user to amass a lot of blood on their fist and shoot it toward the opponent at great speed. Upon contact, it causes massive damage to the opponent.

Flowing Red Scales

Requires Mastery level 120

Gives a blood aura to the user while the stats are greatly increased. Hitting an opponent with the M1 move will damage them greatly and surround them with blood orbs.

Supernova

Requires Mastery level 160

Allows the user to detonate the blood orbs that are surrounding the opponent. The blood orbs are stacked while using the Blood Manipulation moves.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Innates tier list

FAQs

How to get Blood Manipulation in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get the Blood Manipulation Innate by rolling for it using Spins.

How can I get more Spins in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can easily get more Spins by redeeming the active codes.

How many Innate Techniques are there in Jujutsu Infinite?

There are a total of 19 Innates in this experience.

