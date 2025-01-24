Jujutsu Infinite Cursed Speech guide

Jujutsu Infinite offers players a variety of Innate Techniques that they can pull from the spins. While the Special Grade ones are rare, others like the Cursed Speech are relatively easier to obtain. However, this does not mean these techniques are powerless or unusable in the PvP or PvE modes.

Hence, this comprehensive guide will not only highlight all the skills of the Cursed Speech technique but also offer some tips on how to use it. So, stick around till the end.

A brief guide to using the Cursed Speech technique in Jujutsu Infinite

One of the skills of Cursed Speech (Image via Roblox)

Cursed Speech is a good close to medium-range Innate Technique that you can use to damage and create distance between yourself and the enemy. It has several skills with the knock-back effect that comes in handy during PvP matches. Based on Inumaki's powers from Jujutsu Kaisen, the technique works well with offensive playstyle.

Trending

Skills like Blast Away and Explode cause quite a bit of damage while also throwing the enemy away. Now, it is worth noting that Cursed Speech doesn't have a Domain Expansion or a Maximum technique. This is a big issue against an opponent who has an Innate Technique with both of them.

Being a Rare technique, you still have quite a low chance of pulling it from the roll as there is only a 1.4% chance. This makes it quite an elusive yet useful technique with its six moves. We have listed all the moves and what they do below.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Innate Techniques tier list

The complete move list of the Cursed Speech technique

There are a total of six skills under Cursed Speech (Image via Roblox)

As stated, Cursed Speech has six moves you can utilize to defend yourself and get rid of the enemy. Among the various skills, you can also Chant Blast Away to get more damage. Now, let us head over to the skills.

Twist - Twist allows you to twist up your opponent's body and stun them. The attack also has a slow effect on the enemy.

Twist allows you to twist up your opponent's body and stun them. The attack also has a slow effect on the enemy. Don't Move - This attack effectively stuns the enemy and fixes them at the spot while also dealing damage.

This attack effectively stuns the enemy and fixes them at the spot while also dealing damage. Blast Away - This is one of the most powerful skills of Cursed Speech. It creates a sound wave that sends the enemy flying.

This is one of the most powerful skills of Cursed Speech. It creates a sound wave that sends the enemy flying. Explode - This attack also sends the enemy flying back but also adds an explosion to deal a lot of damage.

This attack also sends the enemy flying back but also adds an explosion to deal a lot of damage. Crush - This attack lifts the enemy a little and then slams them into the ground which deals significant damage. The attack also slows them down for a bit.

This attack lifts the enemy a little and then slams them into the ground which deals significant damage. The attack also slows them down for a bit. Megaphone - Using the Megaphone buffs any of your skills for one move. This means your next attack after using this skill will also create a shockwave that deals AoE damage. The effect of the Megaphone will disappear after the attack and the skill will go on cooldown.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Skill Tree Guide

FAQs about Jujutsu Infinite

What is the drop chance of Cursed Speech in Jujutsu Infinite?

Cursed Speech has a drop chance of 1.4%.

Does Cursed Speech have a Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Infinite?

No, Cursed Speech doesn't have a Domain.

Does Cursed Speech have a Maximum in Jujutsu Infinite?

No, Cursed Speech doesn't have a Maximum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024