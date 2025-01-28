Jujutsu Infinite Lunar New Years Event patch notes

Jujutsu Infinite's Lunar New Years Event update has introduced several notable features to the game. For starters, multiple new armor sets, Black Market items, a skill scroll, and many more items are added. You have a limited time to enjoy these items because the event is not going to last for long. You must hurry and learn everything about the Lunar New Years Event as soon as possible.

To help you stay ahead of most players, here are the official patch notes for the Lunar New Years Event in Jujutsu Infinite. Check out to learn about the latest additions in detail below.

Patch notes for Lunar New Years Event update in Jujutsu Infinite

Enjoy the new Lunar Years Event update by unlocking new rewards (Image via Roblox)

- Limited time Lunar New Years event based on the year of the snake! Mobs have a chance of spawning with a glowing gold aura. Killing mobs with a gold aura gives you Snake Talisman. You can spend snake talisman at the black market NPC to obtain drops. 18 hour limit of 100 talisman, but you can get snake talisman relatively fast. World bosses with the gold aura drop 10 talisman, queueable bosses with gold aura drop 5 talisman, advanced npcs with gold aura and mini boss curses with gold aura drop 2, normal curses with gold aura drop 1

- 2X EXP ENABLED! This will be enabled for a limited time of only 2 days! Hurry before it's gone!

- New consumable drops (you can get from black market, but they are also available in every chest)

Red Envelope : Spawns a chest which only has uncommon and above loot. Contains all of the lunar new year's drops.

: Spawns a chest which only has uncommon and above loot. Contains all of the lunar new year's drops. Fireworks : Gives everyone in the vicinity 3 red envelopes, and also spawns firework effects on the player.

: Gives everyone in the vicinity 3 red envelopes, and also spawns firework effects on the player. Snake Charm : Grants the player +1.5x extra luck on their next chest. Basically a limited time fortune gourd but better.

: Grants the player +1.5x extra luck on their next chest. Basically a limited time fortune gourd but better. Dumplings: Grants the player +0.1x extra luck for the next 5 minutes. A limited time version of luck vials but better.

- 4 new limited time armor sets added. These will go unobtainable after the event ends in 2 weeks!

Special Grade Set

Red Suit of Good Luck

Red Trousers of Good Luck

Lunar New Years Cloak

Red Mask of The Snake

Black Mask of The Snake

Legendary Set

Floral Tang Suit

Dark Patterned Trousers

Rare Set

Patterned Tang Suit

Gilded Patterned Trousers

Uncommon Set

Dark Tang Suit

Scale Patterned Trousers

- New special grade skill scroll: Scroll of Golden Wind. Summons a large gust of gold wind in front of you, dealing AOE damage.

- New Jujutsu High map + Zen Forest map redecorations

- New emote for lunar new years

- New codes for spins!

LUNAR_FOLLOWS

LUNAR_NEW_YEAR

QUALITY OF LIFE

- Added Ranked Match leashing. Falling/getting flung out of the map should now bring you back

- Thickened some Ranked Map floors so it's a little harder to fall out. Also added roofs to Ranked Maps missing them to prevent players getting flung out or attempting to flee

- Changed how Console LockOn camera positioning works for moves. Should make your moves be a lot more accurate at close range.

- Attempted to fix server lists not working correctly

- Daily trade limit no longer resets on the last trade, it is now set on the first trade, meaning your daily trade limit resets X hours after the first trade

- Daily trade limit raised from 15 to 20 trades

- Daily trade limit changed from 16 hours to 12 hours

BUG FIXES

- Fixed Abyssal Curse not increasing status effect duration

- Fixed Explosive Rush not properly causing an AOE effect on rush

- Fixed Inferno Cape not increasing burn damage by 50%

- Fixed some PvE buffs applying to players

- Should have fixed people leaving in a domain clash breaking everyone

- Fixed some status effect descriptions not showing up

BALANCING

- Jacob’s Ladder outside of domain no longer bypasses cutscenes

- Demonic Toss can no longer be used to reset someones vent

- Wet Nature now applies the wat status for 5 seconds instead of 1

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite codes

Is the new Lunar Years Event worth it in Jujutsu Infinite?

The latest Lunar Years Event update allows you to earn various exclusive rewards in this Roblox title. These rewards may not be available once the event ends after two weeks on 9th February 2025. You are indirectly being challenged to beat as many enemies with Golden Auras as possible to obtain the Snake Talisman.

Use the Snake Talisman in the Black Market (Image via Roblox)

With the help of Snake Talisman, you can receive a plethora of new items from the Black Market NPC in the main hub.

You can also get chests to try your luck in obtaining new Special Grade armor sets, like the Special Grade Set, Red Suit of Good Luck, Red Trousers of Good Luck, etc. If this wasn't enough, the Lunar Years Event also allows you to unlock a new Scroll of Golden Wind. You can use this skill scroll's ability to deal AoE damage and easily win missions like Capture Points and regular Investigation missions.

Overall, the new Lunar Years Event in Jujutsu Infinite update is stacked with new rewards and if you fancy collecting them, it is worth your while.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Awakenings tier list

FAQs about Jujutsu Infinite

When will the Lunar Years Event end in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Lunar Years Event will end on February 9, 2025, in this experience.

How to get the Snake Talismans in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get Snake Talismans by beating as many enemies as possible with the Golden Aura.

Where to spend the Snake Talisman in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can spend the Snake Talisman to purchase items from the Black Market.

