Jujutsu Odyssey Cursed Technique tier list

There are numerous Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Odyssey, so figuring out the best one can be challenging. Out of all the options, you can only acquire one at a time. Since obtaining these Cursed Techniques is a quest in itself, you need to think twice before changing the one you're using. Alternatively, you can find the best Cursed Technique and stick with it for the rest of your playthrough.

This tier list will help you find the best Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey. We have ranked all the techniques in this list so you can get the ideal pick.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Cursed Technique tier list in Jujutsu Odyssey

We explore the best Cursed Technique (Image via Roblox)

In the following table, you can find all the Cursed Techniques ranked in different tiers. The S tier contains the very best techniques that you should definitely get. As you go down the list, you will find relatively weaker Cursed Techniques in this Roblox title.

Tier Cursed Techniques S Shrine, Limitless, and Disaster Flames A Cursed Speech B Boogie Woogie and Cloning C Soul Guitar

As you can see in the above tier list, Shrine, Limitless, and Disaster Flames are currently the best Cursed Techniques to have in this game. Not only are they rare, but they also provide an impeccable moveset. In short, you can pick the options mentioned in the S tier without thinking twice.

The Shrine is meant for players who love dominating in battle. It unlocks a moveset that allows its user to do devastating slash attacks combined with raw power. With moves like Dismantle and Demon's Retreat, you can take down mobs easily. For bigger opponents, you can use huge moves like the Crimson Web, Abyssal Firebolt, and Malevolent Shrine (Domain Expansion).

If you want to establish your dominance in PvP then the Limitless Cursed Technique is what you should opt for. Limitless allows its users to use the power of magnetism and create force fields for protection. The same power can also be used to create huge explosive attacks. Similarly, the Disaster Flames gives you access to the power of flames. You can use it to manifest and unleash a rageful fire attack on the opponent.

As you go down the list, you will find the Cursed Speech technique in the A tier. If you don't have Limitless, you can use this one as an alternative in PvPs. Cursed Speech can be a game-changer when used properly in PvP and PvE battles. Some of its moves like Don’t Move can help you turn the tables by momentarily freezing the enemy. It also has moves like Explode that deal massive AoE damage to everyone in range.

In the B tier, we have the Boogie Woogie and Cloning Cursed Techniques that aren't usually recommended. However, they're still okay to use in the initial hours of the game. While the Boogie Woogie technique gives you the ability to swap places, Cloning allows you to create duplicates. Amongst these two, Cloning is much more useful as moves like Blaze of Glory can cause the clones to explode and annihilate the opponent.

Lastly, you will find the Soul Guitar at the end of our Jujutsu Odyssey Cursed Technique tier list. We have put it at the bottom because of its average moveset. It only gives you access to a Resonant Shred move that can easily be avoided by moving away. Its lackluster nature puts Soul Guitar at the bottom of the list.

FAQs about Jujutsu Odyssey

How to get the Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey

You can get a Cursed Technique by absorbing an item called the Cursed Womb.

What is the best Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey?

Currently, the Shrine is one of the best Cursed Techniques in this game.

How to unlock the Cursed Technique after consuming a Cursed Womb in Jujutsu Odyssey

You can unlock the Cursed Technique from the Skill Tree after consuming a Cursed Womb.

