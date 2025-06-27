Jujutsu Shenanigans Defense Attorney guide

Jujutsu Shenanigans is a highly competitive fighting game based on the acclaimed anime and manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen. It features several fighting styles directly inspired by the powers of JJK characters. Defense Attorney, one of the most formidable styles in this battlegrounds experience, is based on the abilities of popular sorcerer and lawyer Hiromi Higurama.

Besides its provided gavel, the Defense Attorney style is characterized by its rapid strikes and simple combos. It is the optimum choice for players who prefer close-range rushdown fights. Yet, it has its fair share of weaknesses, which have been detailed in this guide.

Availability and effectiveness of Defense Attorney in Jujutsu Shenanigans

The Defense Attorney style can be picked for free (Image via Roblox)

Defense Attorney is a free fighting style in Roblox Jujutsu Shenanigans. You can equip it from the Characters tab on the top-left corner of the screen. Once the style is picked, your moveset will change, and a gavel will appear in your hand.

Given that Defense Attorney specializes in close-combat, it is particularly efficient when fighting inside buildings, garages, or enclosed areas. The fighting style has a versatile moveset that allows the user to change their approach at the last second, confuse opponents, and perform different combos.

Defense Attorney also has its fair share of weaknesses and downsides. Since its moveset heavily relies on close combat, the hitbox of Extended Swings and the Executioner's Sword is quite small. Moreover, the style does low damage with most of its moves, thus giving opponents more chances to fight back.

Most of the Defense Attorney's moves can be blocked and interrupted in Jujutsu Shenanigans. Thus, you'll need sufficient practice to lay its deadly combos as well as defend against any counterattacks.

The complete Defense Attorney moveset in Jujutsu Shenanigans

The Deadly Sentencing special move (Image via Roblox)

The Defense Attorney style has the following moves and variants:

Gavel (M1) : When the left mouse button is pressed, the user swishes their gavel four times. The gavel's handle is short during the first hit, but its length increases during the others, thus dealing more damage.

: When the left mouse button is pressed, the user swishes their gavel four times. The gavel's handle is short during the first hit, but its length increases during the others, thus dealing more damage. Extended Swings (1) : The user uses their gavel as a hammer, swinging it three times, before finishing with a ground slam. Before the slam, there is a brief opportunity for the opponent to block.

: The user uses their gavel as a hammer, swinging it three times, before finishing with a ground slam. Before the slam, there is a brief opportunity for the opponent to block. Extended Swings (variant) : If Deadly Sentencing was used, the three swings will be followed by a sweep using the handle of the hammer. It only hits players that try to block it, knocking them down and applying heavy stun.

: If Deadly Sentencing was used, the three swings will be followed by a sweep using the handle of the hammer. It only hits players that try to block it, knocking them down and applying heavy stun. Justice Served (2) : The user charges their gavel, which grows in size, and then slams it into the ground. If the surface is breakable, the devastating impact leaves a wide hole.

: The user charges their gavel, which grows in size, and then slams it into the ground. If the surface is breakable, the devastating impact leaves a wide hole. Justice Served (variant) : If the gavel slam doesn't hit anyone, it will create a tornado-like shockwave that knocks back the opponent and renders them unstable.

: If the gavel slam doesn't hit anyone, it will create a tornado-like shockwave that knocks back the opponent and renders them unstable. Grapple (3) : The user transforms their gavel into a grappling hook and then launches it towards their cursor. If an opponent is near its range, it latches and pulls them. Unfortunately, this move is blockable from all sides.

: The user transforms their gavel into a grappling hook and then launches it towards their cursor. If an opponent is near its range, it latches and pulls them. Unfortunately, this move is blockable from all sides. Grapple (variant) : This variant move is triggered when the user presses their special move. During the windup, the user will hook the opponent and hop over them. If used on an airborne opponent while they are hurt, the user will pull towards them before hitting them with the gavel's handle.

: This variant move is triggered when the user presses their special move. During the windup, the user will hook the opponent and hop over them. If used on an airborne opponent while they are hurt, the user will pull towards them before hitting them with the gavel's handle. Twirling Strikes (4) : The user twirls their gavel three times while it is enlarged. With the third blow, the target is sent flying back to the ground. Interestingly, this move can affect multiple opponents provided that they are within the gavel's range.

: The user twirls their gavel three times while it is enlarged. With the third blow, the target is sent flying back to the ground. Interestingly, this move can affect multiple opponents provided that they are within the gavel's range. Twirling Strikes (variant) : Activating Deadly Sentencing during the move will cancel the gavel-twirling combo, and it'll be replaced with a handle sweep.

: Activating Deadly Sentencing during the move will cancel the gavel-twirling combo, and it'll be replaced with a handle sweep. Deadly Sentencing (Special) : The user and their targets are teleported to a courtroom. An accusation appears at the top of the screen, after which each player in the court gets three choices: Confess, Silence, and Denial. Based on the choices made, the domain's bar is increased or its HP is decreased. If a player receives the Death Penalty or both the Confiscation and the Death Penalty, the domain caster gets Executioner's Sword.

: The user and their targets are teleported to a courtroom. An accusation appears at the top of the screen, after which each player in the court gets three choices: Confess, Silence, and Denial. Based on the choices made, the domain's bar is increased or its HP is decreased. If a player receives the Death Penalty or both the Confiscation and the Death Penalty, the domain caster gets Executioner's Sword. Executioner's Sword (Awakening): The user gains a sparkling gold sword that kills opponents with a few hits. It has a total of six types of strikes, each dealing massive damage.

The Defense Attorney's Domain Expansion initiates a fun yet high-stakes minigame in Jujutsu Shenanigans. Your targets can leave unscathed, but if they make a mistake, you get an overpowered sword.

FAQs

Is Defense Attorney free in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Yes, Defense Attorney is a free style in this game.

What is the strength of Defense Attorney in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

The Defense Attorney style has a varied skillset suited for close-quarters combat.

How long does the Defense Attorney's Awakening last in Jujutsu Shenanigans?

The Defense Attorney's Awakening lasts a whole minute.

