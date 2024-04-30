Jujutsu Shenanigans: A beginner's guide

Jujutsu Shenanigans is a battlegrounds-style Roblox game that pays homage to the globally acclaimed anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. In this game, players can choose from multiple JJK characters and use their moves and powers to eliminate other Robloxians and try to rank higher on the server leaderboard by racking up more kills.

That said, new players can have a hard time adjusting to the advanced combat mechanisms and combo chaining due to a higher skill requirement. What makes it even tougher for them is the absence of an in-game tutorial or a training area. This guide aims to fix that by simplifying all aspects of the game down to its core.

Jujutsu Shenanigans: Everything you need to know

All characters in Jujutsu Shenanigans (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the basics

In-game shop in Jujutsu Shenanigans (Image via Roblox)

As you load into the game, you will find yourself in the middle of sorcerers wreaking havoc on each other and their surroundings. Sadly, veterans and other skilled players abuse this mechanic and camp near the spawn area to easily take out new players for some easy kills. This can sometimes dishearten players and even force them to rage quit.

Thus, it becomes important to familiarize oneself with the basics before jumping into a chaotic Roblox title like this one. Another thing Robloxians must learn is patience because with time they too will learn how to perform complex combos and win 1v1s against veterans if they persevere.

How to play Jujutsu Shenanigans?

Official gameplay cover for Jujutsu Shenanigans (Image via Roblox)

In the game, Robloxians must choose from various characters including but not limited to Vessel inspired by Yuji Itadori, Restless Gambler based on Kinji Hakari, and Six Eyes which pays homage to the fan-favorite character of Gojo Satoru and duking it out against each other in a battleground-style arena.

Gameplay screenshot from Jujutsu Shenanigans (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians will also need to familiarize themselves with the basic controls in Jujutsu Shenanigans. Below is a list of all the basic controls in the game:

WASD - Use these keys to move around.

Use these keys to move around. 1, 2, 3, 4 - Use these keys to use the character's corresponding ability/skills.

Use these keys to use the character's corresponding ability/skills. Q - Use this key to dash while holding any one of the directional keys listed above. You can also use this move to jump out of a sticky situation where your character is stunned and can't block oncoming attacks.

Use this key to dash while holding any one of the directional keys listed above. You can also use this move to jump out of a sticky situation where your character is stunned and can't block oncoming attacks. F - Press this key to block oncoming attacks

Press this key to block oncoming attacks R - Press this key to use your character's special move.

Press this key to use your character's special move. G - Use this key to activate your character's domain when the blue bar is fully powered up.

Left-click - Press this key to perform a melee attack and repeatedly press it to chain attacks and hit combos.

Press this key to perform a melee attack and repeatedly press it to chain attacks and hit combos. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

FAQs on Roblox Jujutsu Shenanigans Guide

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases for emotes, early access, and gamepasses, but the core gameplay experience is entirely free.

How often does the game receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow adventurers.

