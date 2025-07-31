Jump Showdown Unwanted God guide

Jump Showdown introduced Unwanted God with the latest update in a batch of four characters on July 27, 2025. Based on Kratos from the God of War series, the Unwanted God uses multiple weapons his counterpart in the source material is known for. Devastate the opposition with powerful attacks and channel the destructive force that can rattle the heavens.

Let’s explore the Unwanted God and his moves in Jump Showdown.

Breaking down Unwanted God in Jump Showdown

Overview

Using the Unwanted God (Image via Roblox)

Unwanted God is a weapons master-type character, featuring three unique weapons with which he can perform combos. He uses the Leviathan Axe as his primary melee weapon, while his other armaments appear in special moves. His damage and combo potential are high enough to make him a contender for the title of the best fighter in the game.

The diversity in his special moves keeps him from being pigeonholed into a close-range melee character. He has a healthy mix of melee and ranged skills, allowing him to be effective at pretty much any range.

This changes in his Awakening mode, where three of his four skills are close-range melee attacks. Since the Awakening mode does not last forever, it doesn’t change the overall combat approach for the reluctant deity.

Unwanted God is available for all players to access by default without any unlock requirements. So, you can jump right in and get started with this character immediately.

Moveset

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Unwanted God has four special moves each in his base and Awakened states. The following moves are available to him in his base form:

Chaos Barrage: Combo attack where Unwanted God swings two chained blades. Can be extended by holding Spacebar.

Combo attack where Unwanted God swings two chained blades. Can be extended by holding Spacebar. Leviathan Rush / Leviathan Slam: Combo move with the Leviathan Axe.

Combo move with the Leviathan Axe. Leviathan Throw: Throws the Leviathan Axe at the desired target. The Axe can be recalled at any point.

Throws the Leviathan Axe at the desired target. The Axe can be recalled at any point. Draupnir Spin: Makes use of a spear to create a tornado and send it toward the opponent.

His Awakening mode, called The Rage of War, can be triggered after filling the Awakening gauge by landing attacks. He gets four new special moves, which include the following:

Spartan Rage: Lunging punch that triggers a combo attack if it lands. Launches the opponent forward.

Lunging punch that triggers a combo attack if it lands. Launches the opponent forward. Nature’s Arsenal: Throw a giant boulder at the target. Deals massive damage.

Throw a giant boulder at the target. Deals massive damage. Rageful Tackle: Grab attack that leads into a visceral combo.

Grab attack that leads into a visceral combo. Father-Son Bonding: Cutscene attack triggered by an advancing punch. Includes a QTE that increases damage dealt if successful.

FAQs

When was Unwanted God added to Jump Showdown?

Unwanted God, along with three other playable characters, was added to the game on July 27, 2025.

Is Unwanted God available for free in Jump Showdown?

Yes, Unwanted God is available for free and does not have any unlock requirements, making him usable right away.

How can I use skills in Jump Showdown?

Skills can be used by pressing the corresponding numeric key on the keyboard.

