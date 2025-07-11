Jump Stars: A beginner's guide

Jump Stars is a 3v3 fighting experience inspired by some of the most popular shonen anime and manga series. You are tasked with fighting your way through hordes of enemies with up to three unique anime-inspired characters by your side. Collect new units, play through the different game modes, and master the game’s mechanics to create the ultimate fighting squad.

Let’s go over the basics of Jump Stars and see how its gameplay mechanics function.

Getting started with Jump Stars

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Jump Stars is a fighting game with a top-down view, where players partake in battles with powerful characters with unique abilities. Each character has a special skill set they can leverage in combat to gain an upper hand and secure the victory. Players must build up their strength, unlock new abilities, and learn how their chosen fighter works to rise through the ranks.

Being a 3v3 arena fighter, the game segregates each participant into one of two teams. The teams are placed on opposite sides of the arena at the beginning of the match. Once the battle kicks off, each group vies to score as many KOs as possible against the other. At the end of the match, the winner is determined by the most eliminations.

Many secondary gameplay elements in play control the flow of battle, such as the character choice, Mastery Level, Gadgets, Boosts, and more. Min-max your chosen character and make them a force to be reckoned with to score victories and find a place on the leaderboard. Master the fighting mechanics and become the ultimate fighter in this Roblox experience.

Controls

The hub world (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Basic Attack: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Ability 1: F

F Gadget: E

E Dash: Q

Q Ultimate Charge: R

Gameplay features

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

3v3 anime fighter: The game is all about fighting others in teams of up to three players each. You can choose from over a dozen different characters inspired by several anime and manga series. Each fighter has a unique set of skills that gives them a special place in the game’s meta, be it damage, tanking, or support. Since this is a team fighter title, each role is equally important in winning.

The game is all about fighting others in teams of up to three players each. You can choose from over a dozen different characters inspired by several anime and manga series. Each fighter has a unique set of skills that gives them a special place in the game’s meta, be it damage, tanking, or support. Since this is a team fighter title, each role is equally important in winning. Top-down perspective: The camera is positioned far above the arena, giving it a classic feel. You can move around in four directions, and the fixed perspective makes it free of any camera and visibility issues. Even with plenty of particle effects flying around on-screen, the characters in range are always visible.

The camera is positioned far above the arena, giving it a classic feel. You can move around in four directions, and the fixed perspective makes it free of any camera and visibility issues. Even with plenty of particle effects flying around on-screen, the characters in range are always visible. Character selection: Characters can be unlocked through Summons, which require you to spend Gems. They are segregated into four rarities that determine their pull rate: Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical. The higher the rarity, the better their stats. You can earn Gems by completing matches and finishing quests listed in the corresponding tab. Certain characters can also be purchased directly using Tokens, eliminating the RNG factor that summoning brings.

Characters can be unlocked through Summons, which require you to spend Gems. They are segregated into four rarities that determine their pull rate: Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical. The higher the rarity, the better their stats. You can earn Gems by completing matches and finishing quests listed in the corresponding tab. Certain characters can also be purchased directly using Tokens, eliminating the RNG factor that summoning brings. Mastery: Mastery is a battle pass-style rewards ladder that gives you prizes for repeatedly using a character. Each character has a Mastery tree that dictates the amount and types of freebies you receive. As such, you are rewarded for specializing in a specific character instead of diversifying your character usage.

Mastery is a battle pass-style rewards ladder that gives you prizes for repeatedly using a character. Each character has a Mastery tree that dictates the amount and types of freebies you receive. As such, you are rewarded for specializing in a specific character instead of diversifying your character usage. Training Mode: You can test out your characters and figure out combos in the dedicated Training Area. This can help you get acclimated to the game’s unique combat flow and give you an idea of what to expect in matches. Facing off against veterans can be quite difficult, but you can prepare for what’s to come through training.

You can test out your characters and figure out combos in the dedicated Training Area. This can help you get acclimated to the game’s unique combat flow and give you an idea of what to expect in matches. Facing off against veterans can be quite difficult, but you can prepare for what’s to come through training. Quests and upgrades: Quests present you with an opportunity to earn resources like Tokens, Gems, Mastery Points, and more. You can also receive resources to upgrade your fighters. Upgrading your characters makes them better at combat, giving you a much better chance at winning each match.

Quests present you with an opportunity to earn resources like Tokens, Gems, Mastery Points, and more. You can also receive resources to upgrade your fighters. Upgrading your characters makes them better at combat, giving you a much better chance at winning each match. Shop: You can buy various in-game items at the Shop using Tokens and Robux. Cosmetics, Gems, characters, and other items are all available here, providing you with a broad selection of products to choose from.

FAQs

What is Jump Stars about?

Jump Stars is an anime-themed fighting game with a top-down perspective where players partake in 3v3 PvP battles.

Is Jump Stars free to play?

Yes, the game is free of any mandatory purchase requirements, making it free to play.

Can the camera be moved in Jump Stars?

The camera follows your fighter around the arena, but it cannot be moved manually.

