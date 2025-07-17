Jump Stars Kill guide

Jump Stars added a new fighter named Kill on July 16, 2025, available through the main Summon banner as a Mythic character. Kill is based on Killua from Hunter x Hunter, and is fittingly powerful. He has a large health pool, a special move that covers a decent area, and a super attack that can decimate targeted foes. Needless to say, acquiring Kill can help you climb the leaderboard of this experience much more efficiently.

Ad

Let’s look at all there is to know about Kill in Jump Stars.

Breaking down Kill in Jump Stars

How to get

Kill, in the Summon screen (Image via Roblox)

Kill is available as a Mythic-rarity character from the Summon station. The Mythic rarity, as a whole, includes six types of items that may show up while you summon. Further diluting the pool is the fact that there are multiple items included in these item types, which makes getting the desired summon outcome difficult.

Ad

Trending

Suffice it to say, the odds of getting Kill even with Luck Boosts active are quite slim.

Also read: Jump Stars: A beginner's guide

Abilities

The official Kill render (Image via Roblox)

Kill is one of the best fighters in the game, dishing out plenty of damage and being capable of taking some as well. He has a health pool of 7,400 points at max level, making him a decent tank if the situation calls for it.

Ad

His standard special move is the Yo-Yo, which covers an area of 2x900, giving him a decent range on an attack that hits multiple times. He can make use of Thunderbolt as well, a super move that devastates enemies with relative ease.

Here are the Gadgets he can make use of:

Lightning Palm: Performs an electrical strike that stuns the opponent for one second.

Performs an electrical strike that stuns the opponent for one second. Lightning Ring: Blocks enemy projectiles by creating a lightning ring around him.

Ad

He can equip the following specialized Gear:

Family Traditions: Automatically heals 20% of his HP when passive ability is activated.

Automatically heals 20% of his HP when passive ability is activated. Shield: Receive 900 Shield that regenerates 90 HP per second until his health fully recovers. Regeneration does not stop even while using attacks.

These are his Star Boosts:

Static Electricity: Allows the Yo-Yo ability to pierce through enemies. Charges the Yo-Yo with electricity if it pierces through an enemy, causing it to return 10% faster. Inflicts 0.2 seconds of stun upon piercing an enemy.

Allows the Yo-Yo ability to pierce through enemies. Charges the Yo-Yo with electricity if it pierces through an enemy, causing it to return 10% faster. Inflicts 0.2 seconds of stun upon piercing an enemy. Skateboard: Rides his skateboard whenever he executes someone. Gains an additional 30% speed and 15% reload speed, along with hyper-armor on every action while riding his skateboard. Lasts six seconds.

Ad

With his Ultra Charge, Kill receives a buff to his Thunderbolt super move, stunning the opponent briefly through a series of lightning dashes. It also increases his Speed, Damage, and Guard stats by 30%, 15%, and 5%, respectively. His Ultra Skill is the Godspeed Whirlwind, a rush move that can hit multiple enemies and deal 18x275 Dash damage along with 450 Knockback damage.

It takes little effort to dominate the field while playing as Killua or having him as a teammate. He can trivialize combat encounters, making him one of the best fighters in the game.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What rarity does Kill belong to in Jump Stars?

Kill has been assigned the Mythic rarity in this experience.

How to get Kill in Jump Stars

Kill can be obtained as a Mythic summon from the Summon station.

Is Kill worth it in Jump Stars?

Yes, Kill has some of the most powerful moves in the game, making him well worth pursuing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025