Kempache Anime Vanguards: How to get, abilities, and more

The character roster in Anime Vanguards is comprised almost entirely of units inspired by iconic anime and manga series. One such unit is the Mythic Kempache, a tower based on Kanpachi from Bleach. Kempache is primarily a damage dealer with a focus on massive AoE damage. He can be evolved into Kempache (Feral), who gains new abilities that further amplify his combat effectiveness.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kempache in Anime Vanguards.

How to get and evolution

Kempache in the Mythic Summon pool (Image via Roblox)

Kempache is available as a Mythic drop from the Special Summon banner. You will need plenty of Gems to try and obtain him, as he has a minuscule 0.3% drop chance from the banner. This can be worked around to a degree with Lucky Boosters and Mythic pity, but you will still need plenty of luck to get him.

Once you have him on your roster, you can evolve him into Kempache (Feral). For this, you must first score 5,000 takedowns with the unit. You may do so in the earlier Story stages with ease; the character may even be able to take the stages on solo. After that, use the following resources to complete the evolution process:

1x Chipped Blade

30x Green Essence

10x Yellow Essence

10x Purple Essence

20x Red Essence

2x Rainbow Essence

15,000x Gold

Abilities and recommended Traits

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

As Kempache (Feral), the unit has access to two abilities that make him among the best damage dealers in the game. His DPS is high enough to clear nearly every mode with ease, which is what makes the character so sought-after. Kempache (Feral) has two abilities: Too Much Power and Feral Rage.

Too Much Power grants him 50% damage but stuns him every third attack. This may sound like a drawback, but it plays into his second ability, Feral Rage. The second passive causes him to erupt into a roar that applies the Slow status effect on all enemies in range. Affected enemies are slowed by 30% for eight seconds, giving your units ample time to pile on damage.

Considering his high damage potential, Kempache (Feral) should be built to maximize his DPS. The recommended Traits for this unit include Ethereal, Monarch, Deadeye, and Solar, with secondary options being Marksman, Vigor, and Blitz. Ethereal is the most effective option for the unit, as it offers a 20% damage boost, a 20% SPA reduction, and a 5% range increase.

