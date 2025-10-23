Ketchuru and Musturu Steal a Brainrot guide

Steal a Brainrot features Ketchuru and Musturu as part of its Secret Brainrot roster. This unit is available as a rare spawn on the conveyor belt and can be purchased normally without any prerequisites. Its income rate is among the highest in the game, making it inherently valuable to every unit. Players will likely try to steal this unit the first chance they get, so be sure to beef up your security if you have it.

Ad

Let’s find out what this unit is capable of in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Ketchuru and Musturu in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

Ketchuru and Musturu has a chance to spawn on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, Ketchuru and Musturu is available as a random spawn on the conveyor belt. Since it is a Secret-rarity unit, the odds of it spawning are astronomically low. You can mitigate its low spawn rate somewhat through Server Luck boosts, but the chances of getting it will still be quite low. If you happen to encounter it, you can buy it for 7.5 billion Cash.

Ad

Trending

The easier and more manageable way to get the character is to steal it from other players’ bases. Since it is one of the best units in the game, you can expect stiff competition from other Robloxians. Furthermore, its owner will likely make preparations to prevent their base from being ransacked. So, consider arming yourself to the teeth and waiting for the right opportunity to steal the character before anyone else can claim it.

Ad

Here’s a comprehensive list of all Secret units in Steal a Brainrots.

Income rate

Ketchuru and Musturu can also be stolen from players' bases (Image via Roblox)

Ketchuru and Musturu can generate 42.5 million Cash per second, which ranks it within the top 15 best Brainrots in the game. Its earn rate surpasses the likes of La Supreme Combination, but is still far below units like Dragon Cannelloni.

Ad

The unit can earn back its initial cost within 176 seconds or two minutes and 56 seconds. After that, the character will only generate profit, making it easy for you to afford other valuable units.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get Ketchuru and Musturu in Steal a Brainrot?

Ketchuru and Musturu can be purchased from the conveyor belt for 7.5 billion Cash, if it happens to spawn.

Ad

What rarity does Ketchuru and Musturu belong to?

Ketchuru and Musturu belongs to the Secret rarity.

How much Cash does Ketchuru and Musturu generate per second?

Ketchuru and Musturu makes 42.5 million Cash per second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025