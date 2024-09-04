Keys Season 18 Mythology Adventures: Guide, rewards, and more

Keys is a horror-adventure game about escaping monsters that are chasing you. Its recent update saw the advent of Season 18, with the theme being Mythology Adventures. The season adds various key items, a new battle pass, and customization options to the title, giving you plenty to obtain for its duration.

Let’s take a look at the new elements of Season 18 and how to get them.

A guide to Keys Season 18

The new key items (Image via Roblox)

Season 18 of Keys is primarily about completing the relevant battle pass and obtaining the four main rewards. These rewards are based on items from the Chinese epic, Journey to the West, which strongly roots them in mythology. The four new key items are the Legendary Golden Cudgel, the Epic Magic Fan, the Rare Bronze Mirror, and the Rare Rattle Drum.

Alongside these key items, Season 18 adds two new headpieces, one aura, and one back accessory into the mix. These items let you perform avatar customization to fit the theme of the season with a slight mythological twist to your regular aesthetic.

The customization items include a golden headband, a set of horns, a magical gourd, and a rainbow aura.

Getting all the rewards in Keys Season 18

The Elite Pass (Image via Roblox)

Every new reward can be obtained as part of the Elite Battle Pass this season. The Elite Battle Pass is exclusively premium, requiring you to spend 199 Robux for access to its leveling system. Upon unlocking it, you will gain access to the Epic Magic Fan and the antlers immediately.

After that, it’s a matter of either gathering XP each day to level up and get the remaining rewards or instantly unlocking ranks with Robux. You can get XP by performing Daily and Weekly Tasks. Daily Tasks offer more cumulative points for the duration of the Battle Pass.

Here are the unlock requirements for the key items and customization items in Season 18:

Magic Fan: Elite Pass Rank 1

Elite Pass Rank 1 Antlers: Elite Pass Rank 1

Elite Pass Rank 1 Rattle Drum: Elite Pass Rank 10

Elite Pass Rank 10 Golden Headband: Free Pass Rank 10

Free Pass Rank 10 Magic Gourd: Elite Pass Rank 20

Elite Pass Rank 20 The Golden Cudgel: Elite Pass Rank 30

Elite Pass Rank 30 Bronze Mirror: Free Pass Rank 30

Free Pass Rank 30 Rainbow Aura: Elite Pass Rank 60

FAQs

When was Season 18 added to Keys?

Season 18 was added to the game on August 29, 2024.

What are the newest key items in Season 18 of Roblox Keys?

The newest key items include the Golden Cudgel, the Magic Fan, the Bronze Mirror, and the Rattle Drum.

How much does the Season 18 Elite Pass cost?

The Season 18 Elite Pass costs 199 Robux to unlock.

