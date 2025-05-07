Kindama City Arise Crossover: How to find, what to do, and more

Arise Crossover added the brand-new Kindama City to its selection of anime-themed islands with the latest Awaken update. Based on the animanga series Dandadan, this city ups the ante even further than its predecessors. With enemy HP pools reaching well over sextillions, getting your hands on the best Shadows in the game is more important than ever.

Here’s everything you can do in Kindama City in Arise Crossover.

Breaking down Kindama City in Arise Crossover

Overview and how to find

Kindama City (Image via Roblox)

Kindama City introduces a new level of power that even the most powerful Shadows from XZ City have a tough time defeating. The city brings to the table new weapons, enemies to recruit as Shadows, and various NPCs to purchase weapons, set NPC spawn, and the like.

Due to the way the power levels are structured, the game encourages using enemies found on the island as your main Shadows.

You can find Kindama City by following the UFO icon on the HUD. This icon is always visible as long as the HUD remains turned on, making it fairly easy to reach. Hop on a mount and ride across the sea to reach it in no time.

Enemies

Facing off against Baira (Image via Roblox)

There are three new enemy types in Kindama City, each of which has multiple variants that range from relatively weak to incredibly strong. These include Lomo, Baira, and Shrimp, all of whom are based on characters seen in Dandadan.

The three are based on Momo, Aira, and Mr. Mantis Shrimp from the source material. These foes’ HP pools start in the hundred quintillions and rise as high as dozens of sextillions.

The city also has a special Dungeon that houses Tuturum, inspired by Okarun, as the final boss. This is currently the most powerful Shadow in the game, so we recommend trying to Arise it as soon as possible.

What you can do

The Set Spawn NPC in Kindama City (Image via Roblox)

Following the examples of previous cities, Kindama City offers a standard suite of NPCs to facilitate weapon exchange, set spawn location, mount acquisition, and more. You can find these NPCs near the fringes of the island, where they are easy to spot and can be interacted with without entering combat.

While in this area, you can acquire the following weapons from the Weapon Shop, along with their respective prices:

Epic Dual Beholder Rods: 44.98 quintillion Cash

44.98 quintillion Cash Epic Sacred Maul: 422.5 quintillion Cash

422.5 quintillion Cash Rare Obsidian Glaive: 91.78 quintillion Cash

91.78 quintillion Cash Rare Steel Axe: 10.66 quintillion Cash

10.66 quintillion Cash Rare Steel Greataxe: 21.58 quintillion Cash

21.58 quintillion Cash Rare Twin Solar Axes: 195.78 quintillion Cash

The city Dungeon also drops Legendary Flame Blade when you defeat the Tuturum boss enemy.

FAQs

How to find Kindama City in Arise Crossover

Kindama City can be found by following the UFO icon on the HUD.

What is the Kindama City Dungeon boss in Arise Crossover?

The Kindama City Dungeon boss is Tuturum, who is currently the most powerful Shadow in the game.

Which is the best weapon found in Arise Crossover Kindama City?

The best weapon in Kindama City is the Legendary Flame Blade, which is dropped by the Tuturum boss.

