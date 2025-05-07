Kindama City Arise Crossover: How to find, what to do, and more

Arise Crossover added the brand-new Kindama City to its selection of anime-themed islands with the latest Awaken update. Based on the animanga series Dandadan, this city ups the ante even further than its predecessors. With enemy HP pools reaching well over sextillions, getting your hands on the best Shadows in the game is more important than ever.
Here’s everything you can do in Kindama City in Arise Crossover.
Breaking down Kindama City in Arise Crossover
Overview and how to find
Kindama City introduces a new level of power that even the most powerful Shadows from XZ City have a tough time defeating. The city brings to the table new weapons, enemies to recruit as Shadows, and various NPCs to purchase weapons, set NPC spawn, and the like.
Due to the way the power levels are structured, the game encourages using enemies found on the island as your main Shadows.
You can find Kindama City by following the UFO icon on the HUD. This icon is always visible as long as the HUD remains turned on, making it fairly easy to reach. Hop on a mount and ride across the sea to reach it in no time.
Enemies
There are three new enemy types in Kindama City, each of which has multiple variants that range from relatively weak to incredibly strong. These include Lomo, Baira, and Shrimp, all of whom are based on characters seen in Dandadan.
The three are based on Momo, Aira, and Mr. Mantis Shrimp from the source material. These foes’ HP pools start in the hundred quintillions and rise as high as dozens of sextillions.
The city also has a special Dungeon that houses Tuturum, inspired by Okarun, as the final boss. This is currently the most powerful Shadow in the game, so we recommend trying to Arise it as soon as possible.
What you can do
Following the examples of previous cities, Kindama City offers a standard suite of NPCs to facilitate weapon exchange, set spawn location, mount acquisition, and more. You can find these NPCs near the fringes of the island, where they are easy to spot and can be interacted with without entering combat.
While in this area, you can acquire the following weapons from the Weapon Shop, along with their respective prices:
- Epic Dual Beholder Rods: 44.98 quintillion Cash
- Epic Sacred Maul: 422.5 quintillion Cash
- Rare Obsidian Glaive: 91.78 quintillion Cash
- Rare Steel Axe: 10.66 quintillion Cash
- Rare Steel Greataxe: 21.58 quintillion Cash
- Rare Twin Solar Axes: 195.78 quintillion Cash
The city Dungeon also drops Legendary Flame Blade when you defeat the Tuturum boss enemy.
