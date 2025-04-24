XZ City Arise Crossover: Location, what to do, and more

XZ City was added to Arise Crossover with the Easter update, found among the various islands in the open waters. This island is based on the anime and manga series One Punch Man, and it features the largest HP pools in Arise Crossover. XZ City is the ninth island to complete after tackling Dragon City and recruiting its most powerful Shadows.

Let’s go over everything to do in XZ City, including its location, weapons, NPCs, and enemies.

Breaking down XZ City in Arise Crossover

Overview and how to find

XZ City (Image via Roblox)

XZ City features enemies that dwarf those found in Dragon City, demanding nothing but the most powerful Shadows in your roster to be defeated. This location comes with various new weapons, three new enemy types, and the standard suite of NPCs. You can attain the highest level of power obtainable as of the Easter update by training your Shadows on this island.

Like the other areas in the game, XZ City can be accessed at any time by following the icon specific to it. Look for an icon depicting a fist with lightning around it and follow it using a mount to reach it within a minute or two. As long as you have the HUD active, the icon will always be visible, making it a cinch to navigate.

XZ City enemies

One of the enemies in XZ City (Image via Roblox)

XZ City includes three new enemy types, all of which are based on characters from One Punch Man. You can engage in battles with Rider, Cyborg, and Hurricane, whose source material counterparts are Mumen Rider, Genos, and Tatsumaki.

Their HP pools start in the low quintillions and climb as high as 2 Sextillion, requiring you to recruit the most powerful variants of these characters. To do so, hold the Interact button (E by default) once you defeat an enemy to attempt Arising them. You have three chances to do so; if one of the three attempts succeeds, the enemy will be recruited as a Shadow and added to your collection.

You can also go through a Dungeon in this city once it spawns. The Dungeon features Paitama, an expy of Saitama, as the final boss, who has a chance to drop a Legendary weapon upon defeat.

What you can do in XZ City

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Outside of combat and Arising new Shadows, there are a few NPCs that you can interact with while on the island. This includes the Set Spawn NPC, the Boat Shop, and the Weapon Shop. XZ City is not particularly large, so finding these characters is no trouble at all. This can be quite beneficial, as their respective locations are quite easy to remember.

The Weapon Shop, in particular, is something you may find yourself visiting frequently. Here, you will find six new weapons to acquire, each of which costs in-game Cash to purchase. Listed below are all the different armaments that you can get your hands on while in XZ City:

Bone Staff: 1.12 Quintillion Cash

1.12 Quintillion Cash Charged Blade: 5.2 Quintillion Cash

5.2 Quintillion Cash Solar War Axe: 2.41 Quintillion Cash

2.41 Quintillion Cash Stellar Lance: 559.52 Quadrillion Cash

559.52 Quadrillion Cash Steel Spear: 338.26 Quadrillion Cash

338.26 Quadrillion Cash Steel Sword: 169.13 Quadrillion Cash

FAQs

How to find XZ City in Arise Crossover

XZ City can be located by following the fist icon on the HUD.

What is the final boss of the XZ City Dungeon in Arise Crossover?

The final boss of the XZ City Dungeon is Paitama.

How many weapons does the XZ City Weapon Shop feature in Arise Crossover?

The XZ City Weapon Shop includes six new armaments that can be bought with in-game Cash.

