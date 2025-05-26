Kitty's World codes (May 2025)

Redeeming the active Kitty's World codes grants rewards that help players get better characters in the game. In this Roblox survival-escape experience, you must enter elevators and reach the highest floor. Your progress is halted on certain floors, compelling you to complete machines and make the elevator functional again while trying to avoid different threats. To make a quick escape, you can rely on a character's speed or special abilities.

Ad

Characters with different abilities and equipment can be bought with BowTies. Although such items are earned by surviving floors, redemption codes offer a quicker way to get them.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Kitty's World codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Kitty's World codes

Kitty's World is a survival-escape game (Image via Roblox)

Below is the list of valid codes in the game. Remember that each is available for a single redemption per account.

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Kitty's World Code Rewards SECRETKUROMI 100 BowTies CUTIE 100 BowTies

Ad

Expired Kitty's World codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Kitty's World. This is the ideal time to use the active ones and get free rewards.

Also check: Latest Cat Tycoon codes

How to redeem Kitty's World codes

Redeeming codes is simple in the game (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem all active codes for this game:

Ad

Open Kitty's World on Roblox.

Press the Use Code button on the left side of the game screen.

button on the left side of the game screen. After opening the Input a Code menu, click the blank redemption box.

menu, click the blank redemption box. Type a valid code from the provided list in the text box.

Hit the Use button to claim rewards.

Roblox Kitty's World codes and their importance

Use Bowties to get new Cartoons (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Kitty's World grant BowTies without requiring players to complete any floors. The in-game items can be used to purchase Cartoons from Hello Kitty's Shop in the lobby. Each Cartoon has variable Health, Skill, Speed, and other stats, so pick one based on your budget and requirements.

Ad

Kitty's World code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Expired and incorrect codes cannot be utilized in Roblox Kitty's World. Thus, ensure you redeem the active ones and double-check them for spelling mistakes. Codes are also case-sensitive, so their letter casing must be maintained to claim rewards.

Rather than typing codes, you can copy the valid ones and paste them directly into the text box for guaranteed accuracy and faster redemptions.

Ad

Also check: Latest Five Nights Hunted codes

Where to find new Kitty's World codes

There are multiple ways to find codes for Kitty's World, even within the experience. There are areas in the game's lobby that mention the latest freebies.

Apart from searching codes in the game, you can join the ZSlash Studios Official Discord server and the Peyser Roblox community. The developers occasionally reveal new codes on these social channels and notify the player base accordingly.

Ad

FAQs on Kitty's World codes

What are the active codes for Roblox Kitty's World?

CUTIE and SECRETKUROMI are the working codes for this escape horror game.

Why are BowTies obtained from codes useful in Kitty's World?

BowTies are an in-game currency that lets you purchase new Cartoons after accessing Hello Kitty's Shop.

When are promo codes for Kitty's World released?

Codes for this game are generally released to mark special events and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024