Last Pirates codes in Roblox: Free beli, stat resets, and LP (October 2022)

Last EXE also jumped in on the action to create an anime-based game on Roblox. They created Roblox Last Pirate on February 1, 2021. So far, it has had 60000 likes and over 56.7 million likes. The title is inspired by an extremely popular Japanese animated series and manga known as One Piece.
Players need to take on a journey to the sea and kill all enemies along the way. To do this, they will need the best equipment and abilities. They can get them initially by redeeming free codes. Below is a list of all the active Roblox codes in the game.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Last Pirates
Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates
Here are the active codes in the game:
- BigUpdate - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5LP (Players can use it at level 300)
- bleak - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 50,000 beli
- FixBug - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset
- KongPoop - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset
- NewWorld - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Last Pirates
These codes do not work anymore:
- 100KFAV - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn free stat reset
- 10MVisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a cash reward
- 111KFAV - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset
- 3MVisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a cash reward
- 5Chiba - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 20k cash
- Bleak_fat - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset
- Checkmate - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset
- Chxmei - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 10k beli
- Code - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 25k money
- DIW_TW - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a cash reward
- Dream - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset
- Event - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5 LP
- FreeGem - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 10 HeartGems
- Greed - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 10 LP
- Juan - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5 LP
- N4Animation - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 30k beli
- NEOGAMING - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 10 Heart Gems
- Odyssey - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 20k beli
- OPZTV - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5 LP
- PixelJoe - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset
- Stranger - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset
- TECHO - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5 LP
- Update! - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5 LP
- UPDATE2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset
- XIEXIE - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 10,000 cash
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Last Pirates
You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game and look for the HP bar.
- Click on the button below it.
- Now, you need to select the Twitter logo.
- Copy and paste the active code here.
- Hit enter to redeem the code.
The codes need to be entered exactly as they appear. You should avoid typing them in to avoid an error.