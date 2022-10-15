Last Pirates codes in Roblox: Free beli, stat resets, and LP (October 2022)

Last EXE also jumped in on the action to create an anime-based game on Roblox. They created Roblox Last Pirate on February 1, 2021. So far, it has had 60000 likes and over 56.7 million likes. The title is inspired by an extremely popular Japanese animated series and manga known as One Piece.

Players need to take on a journey to the sea and kill all enemies along the way. To do this, they will need the best equipment and abilities. They can get them initially by redeeming free codes. Below is a list of all the active Roblox codes in the game.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Last Pirates

Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates

Here are the active codes in the game:

BigUpdate - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5LP (Players can use it at level 300)

bleak - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 50,000 beli

FixBug - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset

KongPoop - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset

NewWorld - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Last Pirates

These codes do not work anymore:

100KFAV - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn free stat reset

10MVisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a cash reward

111KFAV - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset

3MVisits - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a cash reward

5Chiba - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 20k cash

Bleak_fat - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset

Checkmate - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset

Chxmei - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 10k beli

Code - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 25k money

DIW_TW - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a cash reward

Dream - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset

Event - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5 LP

FreeGem - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 10 HeartGems

Greed - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 10 LP

Juan - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5 LP

N4Animation - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 30k beli

NEOGAMING - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 10 Heart Gems

Odyssey - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 20k beli

OPZTV - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5 LP

PixelJoe - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset

Stranger - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset

TECHO - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5 LP

Update! - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 5 LP

UPDATE2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn a stat reset

XIEXIE - Players can redeem this code in the game to earn 10,000 cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Last Pirates

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and look for the HP bar.

Click on the button below it.

Now, you need to select the Twitter logo.

Copy and paste the active code here.

Hit enter to redeem the code.

The codes need to be entered exactly as they appear. You should avoid typing them in to avoid an error.

