Last to Leave Codes (April 2024)

Last to Leave codes allow you to collect hundreds of tokens to use in this Roblox experience. Offering a companion pet to accompany you on the journey to be the last to leave, these codes directly play into this game’s core gameplay loop.

Since this is a competitive experience, any advantage you can get over your opponent counts towards a resounding victory. These codes are free to use and require no additional hoops to jump through, making them accessible to all.

This article lists all active ones for Last to Leave while giving you a breakdown of its code system.

All Last to Leave codes (Active)

Active codes for Last to Leave (Image via Roblox)

The following active codes for Last to Leave are confirmed to work, allowing you to receive tokens upon redemption. Be sure to use them as soon as possible, as they can expire without any forewarning. Should they expire before being used, you will not be able to access the freebies tied to them any longer.

List of active Last to Leave codes Code Rewards RisingLava 40 Tokens Volcano40 40 Tokens LastToLeave40 40 Tokens Boomerang 20 Tokens MeteorCircle 40 Tokens

Inactive Last to Leave codes

As of now, there are no inactive codes for Last to Leave. That said, every code will eventually make its way into this section, considering that Roblox game codes have a built-in expiration date.

Don't worry, the developer replaces any inactive codes with new ones that offer similar or better rewards.

How to redeem active Last to Leave codes?

How to redeem codes for Last to Leave (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use the following step-by-step guide to successfully redeem codes in Last to Leave:

Launch Last to Leave on the Roblox Player app.

Use the Settings gear icon to access the code interface.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to obtain your freebies.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox game codes are case-sensitive, which can cause errors when manually typing them. Be sure to check the letter cases for all codes in Last to Leave, as they include a mixture of uppercase and lowercase characters.

Last to Leave codes and their importance

Codes for Last to Leave and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Last to Leave can be used to obtain Tokens, the currency that allows players to purchase pets and other items. Pets are a vital part of the gameplay experience, as they allow players to remain in the circle for a longer period than what would be possible otherwise.

The increased chances of victory make these codes indispensable for every player.

Last to Leave code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Last to Leave (Image via Roblox)

An incorrect or inactive code causes an error message to appear in Last to Leave. As of now, the reason behind such error messages does not seem to be related to the server. If you encounter such an issue while redeeming a code, restart the game and try again.

Where to find new Last to Leave codes?

New codes for Last to Leave can be found on the official Discord server, along with news about game updates. You may also use this page as a convenient spot for all active codes for the game. We will continue to update the active codes table when the new ones are released.

FAQs on Last to Leave codes

What is the main reward obtainable through codes in Last to Leave?

Using codes, the main reward you can receive in Last to Leave is tokens.

How many tokens can I get by redeeming codes in Last to Leave?

You can get up to 180 tokens by redeeming all codes in Last to Leave.

When are new codes added to Last to Leave?

The code list for Last to Leave is updated during major game updates, events, and milestones.

