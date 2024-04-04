Anime Gods Simulator Codes (April 2024)

You can receive potions and Yen by redeeming Anime Gods Simulator codes. These freebies enhance your gameplay experience by giving you a nifty push that is neither overpowering nor underwhelming. This perfectly balanced reward helps you approach the game at your own pace, making these codes quite valuable.

This article outlines all active codes for Anime Gods Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

All Anime Gods Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Gods Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The codes listed in the following table are confirmed to work for Anime Gods Simulator. Once they expire, the rewards tied to these codes are rendered inaccessible, so use them quickly.

List of Anime Gods Simulator codes Code Rewards likes2000 Magnet Potion update2 Yen Potion Update1 Potion Likes1000 Potion RELEASE Yen

Inactive Anime Gods Simulator codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Anime Gods Simulator. This can change in the future, as each Roblox game code comes with an expiration date. Expiration dates are rarely revealed to the player, making code deactivation something of a mystery.

That said, you don’t have to worry about losing freebies to expired codes, as the developers will replace them with new ones that offer similar or better rewards.

How to redeem active Anime Gods Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Gods Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use the steps listed below to redeem codes for Anime Gods Simulator:

Open Anime Gods Simulator on Roblox Player.

Click the Shop icon to access the in-game store.

Hit the Codes button on the right to open the code box.

Input a valid code in the text box and click Claim to receive your rewards.

Repeat for all working codes

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive, but that is not the case with Anime Gods Simulator. You can freely type them into the code box without worrying about the letter case causing issues during code redemption.

Anime Gods Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Gods Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Anime Gods Simulator offers players access to potions and Yen for redeeming active codes. Potions can be used to receive boosts like increased damage dealt by the player’s fighters. On the other hand, Yen can be exchanged for items and resources, making codes offering it highly valuable.

Anime Gods Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Gods Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Anime Gods Simulator shows an error message when an inactive or incorrect code is entered. As of now, the game has no reported server-related issues that affect its code system. Should you find one, rebooting the Roblox Player app may help.

Where to find new Anime Gods Simulator codes

The developer of the game, BladianMC, posts codes for the game on their personal Twitter handle, Anime Gods Simulator Discord server, and Roblox group. Otherwise, you can find them on this page with its active codes table.

FAQs on Anime Gods Simulator codes

What can I receive by redeeming codes for Anime Gods Simulator?

You can receive potion and Yen for redeeming codes in Anime Gods Simulator.

When are new codes added to Anime Gods Simulator?

New codes for Anime Gods Simulator are added to the game during major game updates, events, and milestones.

Which code can I use to receive a Yen potion in Anime Gods Simulator?

Use the code update2 to obtain a Yen potion in Anime Gods Simulator.

