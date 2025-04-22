Lavender Dragon Adopt Me: How to adopt and tricks

Adopt Me features exotic Pets that can be adopted and nurtured from infancy to adulthood. The Lavender Dragon is one such example, previously available as a compensatory reward for a game pass error. Now unavailable through regular means, this Legendary Pet is among the rarest in the game and is incredibly elusive because of how circumstantial its release was.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lavender Dragon in this game.

Everything you need to know about Lavender Dragon in Adopt Me

Overview and how to adopt

Legendary Lavender Dragon official render (Image via Adopt Me)

The Lavender Dragon was a reward offered by the game developers as compensation for an unexpected error with the DJ Gamepass. This error was caused by a Roblox update, which resulted in the game pass not functioning for players who had purchased it. The compensation was a one-time occurrence, and as such, the Lavender Dragon cannot be acquired through regular means.

You can add it to your collection via trading, as is the norm for all Pets. However, this can prove difficult because of the tiny number of Lavender Dragon owners and the even smaller number of those willing to trade it away. If you do find someone who would trade it for something else, expect them to request something equally as rare in return.

The Lavender Dragon was initially added to the game on February 8, 2022.

Growth stages and tricks

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Lavender Dragon goes through the standard six growth stages: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. Once it becomes a Full Grown Pet, it will retain this form and remain an adult.

During each of these phases, the Lavender Dragon learns one new trick, as listed below:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Lay Down

Lay Down Pre-Teen: Bounce

Bounce Teen: Roll Over

Roll Over Post-Teen: Backflip

Backflip Full Grown: Dance

While it is technically possible to create Neon and Mega Neon variants of the Lavender Dragon, having multiple of this Pet is close to impossible.

FAQs

Can the Lavender Dragon be obtained in Adopt Me?

The Lavender Dragon can only be obtained via trading, as it is not available through other means.

Was the Lavender Dragon available for free in Adopt Me?

Yes, the Lavender Dragon was given out as a free reward as compensation for a game pass error.

When was the Lavender Dragon made available in Adopt Me?

The Lavender Dragon was made available to those who had purchased the DJ Gamepass on February 8, 2022.

