Livetopia: Topia City - Overview, Where to find, and more

Livetopia is a life simulator where you can take up various roles, get a house, and create a life for yourself. Its map features various locations, including an urban area, a forest area, an island, a Mars base, and more. One of its major hotspots is Topia City, the main metropolitan area of the game. The city is home to some of the most eye-catching sights in the game, offering conveniences and amenities of all sorts.

Here’s a complete overview of Topia City and what to see while you are out and about the area.

An overview of Topia City in Livetopia

Topia City map (Image via Roblox)

Topia City is the main playable area in Livetopia, a vast open area with tons of unique attractions to explore. It serves as the initial spawn point for all players, giving you a taste of the Topia Plaza as the game loads. You can also teleport back to the City whenever you want through the Map menu.

Being the center point of the City, the Plaza is a great spot to start exploring. Simply pick a direction and approach the first point of interest that catches your eye. Based on what you find in the City, you can decide which role to play in the game's society.

You can use the Map button on the top right corner of the screen to view the City layout and activate the built-in navigation. The Map menu lists all attractions in Topia City and will help you realign yourself, should you ever get lost. Moreover, it can help you find your friends if you get separated from them at any point.

Visit each point of interest and play the role of either the visitor or the employee in charge of the area. Interact with other players based on your chosen job or position and fully immerse yourself in this engaging roleplaying experience.

Things to do and see in Topia City

Exploring Topia City (Image via Roblox)

There are over 65 unique attractions to visit in Topia City, all of which serve a distinct purpose. These locations can be found on the map and interacted with once inside the premises.

Here’s a list of everything to see in Topia City:

Airport

Airport Station

Apartment

Basketball Court

Beach

Bowling Alley

Business Central Station

Cafe

Candy Factory

Candy Land

Candy Shop

Center Plaza

Chinatown

ChordQuest Music Store

Clothing Store

Club Topia

Community

Court

Dock

Downtown Crossing

Fashion Runway Show

Ferris Wheel

Fire Department

FitFusion Center

Forest

Fortuneteller’s Hut

Game Shop

Hall of Fame

Happy Hearts

Heritage Square

Horizon Rocket Base

Hospital

LifePod Hotel

The Nautilus

McCain Farms of the Future

Mini Mart

Miniature Shop

Oceanarium

Pet Land

Police

Port

Rainbow High

Resident Park Station

Salon

Serenity Dance Loft

Sushi bar

The Flower Hut

Topia Airport

Topia Bank

Topia Business Center

Topia Cable Car

Topia Car Wash

Topia Chapel

Topia City Hall

Topia Cruise Ship

Topia Fish Shop

Topia Gym

Topia Heritage Square Station

Topia Laundromat

Topia Mall

Topia Mart

Topia Museum

Topia Restaurant

Topia School

Train Station

Topia Tower Apartments

Veterinary Hospital

Zoo

You can get a job at most of these locations and can switch in and out of them at will. Become a Doctor, a Zookeeper, a Detective, a Spy, and more using the Role option on the right of the screen. Furthermore, you can claim a plot of land and get the house of your dreams. Select a Pet to accompany you, use a vehicle to traverse the map, and customize your looks with the built-in customization menu.

These options give you a vast number of possible roles to play, making the game extremely expansive as far as roleplaying goes.

FAQs

How do I get to Topia City in Livetopia?

If you are at a different location, you can get to Topia City by opening the Map, selecting Topia City, and teleporting to it once the prompt appears.

How many attractions does Topia City feature in Livetopia?

Topia City has 68 attractions you can visit during your roleplaying adventures in Livetopia.

How do I spawn a vehicle in Livetopia?

You can use the Vehicle option on the right and select the desired vehicle to spawn it.

