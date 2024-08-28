Livetopia: Topia City - Overview, Where to find, and more

Livetopia is a life simulator where you can take up various roles, get a house, and create a life for yourself. Its map features various locations, including an urban area, a forest area, an island, a Mars base, and more. One of its major hotspots is Topia City, the main metropolitan area of the game. The city is home to some of the most eye-catching sights in the game, offering conveniences and amenities of all sorts.
Here’s a complete overview of Topia City and what to see while you are out and about the area.
An overview of Topia City in Livetopia
Topia City is the main playable area in Livetopia, a vast open area with tons of unique attractions to explore. It serves as the initial spawn point for all players, giving you a taste of the Topia Plaza as the game loads. You can also teleport back to the City whenever you want through the Map menu.
Being the center point of the City, the Plaza is a great spot to start exploring. Simply pick a direction and approach the first point of interest that catches your eye. Based on what you find in the City, you can decide which role to play in the game's society.
You can use the Map button on the top right corner of the screen to view the City layout and activate the built-in navigation. The Map menu lists all attractions in Topia City and will help you realign yourself, should you ever get lost. Moreover, it can help you find your friends if you get separated from them at any point.
Visit each point of interest and play the role of either the visitor or the employee in charge of the area. Interact with other players based on your chosen job or position and fully immerse yourself in this engaging roleplaying experience.
Things to do and see in Topia City
There are over 65 unique attractions to visit in Topia City, all of which serve a distinct purpose. These locations can be found on the map and interacted with once inside the premises.
Here’s a list of everything to see in Topia City:
- Airport
- Airport Station
- Apartment
- Basketball Court
- Beach
- Bowling Alley
- Business Central Station
- Cafe
- Candy Factory
- Candy Land
- Candy Shop
- Center Plaza
- Chinatown
- ChordQuest Music Store
- Clothing Store
- Club Topia
- Community
- Court
- Dock
- Downtown Crossing
- Fashion Runway Show
- Ferris Wheel
- Fire Department
- FitFusion Center
- Forest
- Fortuneteller’s Hut
- Game Shop
- Hall of Fame
- Happy Hearts
- Heritage Square
- Horizon Rocket Base
- Hospital
- LifePod Hotel
- The Nautilus
- McCain Farms of the Future
- Mini Mart
- Miniature Shop
- Oceanarium
- Pet Land
- Police
- Port
- Rainbow High
- Resident Park Station
- Salon
- Serenity Dance Loft
- Sushi bar
- The Flower Hut
- Topia Airport
- Topia Bank
- Topia Business Center
- Topia Cable Car
- Topia Car Wash
- Topia Chapel
- Topia City Hall
- Topia Cruise Ship
- Topia Fish Shop
- Topia Gym
- Topia Heritage Square Station
- Topia Laundromat
- Topia Mall
- Topia Mart
- Topia Museum
- Topia Restaurant
- Topia School
- Train Station
- Topia Tower Apartments
- Veterinary Hospital
- Zoo
You can get a job at most of these locations and can switch in and out of them at will. Become a Doctor, a Zookeeper, a Detective, a Spy, and more using the Role option on the right of the screen. Furthermore, you can claim a plot of land and get the house of your dreams. Select a Pet to accompany you, use a vehicle to traverse the map, and customize your looks with the built-in customization menu.
These options give you a vast number of possible roles to play, making the game extremely expansive as far as roleplaying goes.
FAQs
How do I get to Topia City in Livetopia?
If you are at a different location, you can get to Topia City by opening the Map, selecting Topia City, and teleporting to it once the prompt appears.
How many attractions does Topia City feature in Livetopia?
Topia City has 68 attractions you can visit during your roleplaying adventures in Livetopia.
How do I spawn a vehicle in Livetopia?
You can use the Vehicle option on the right and select the desired vehicle to spawn it.
