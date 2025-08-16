Lootify Demon Slayer Event guide

The Demon Slayer Event in Lootify is a limited-time event where players explore the new area, battle fearsome foes, collect new loot, and more. It kicked off on July 18, 2025, and at the moment, it doesn’t have an end date. The event is set in the Infinite Castle, where you can collect Blood through event-specific activities, which can be used as currency or as an upgrade resource.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Demon Slayer Event in Lootify.

An overview of the Demon Slayer Event in Lootify

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Demon Slayer Event can be accessed via a portal in the lobby, stepping through which lands you in the Infinite Castle. This area acts as the hub area for the event, giving you access to various gameplay spots like boss battles, the Event Shop, the AFK Mode, and more.

Your objective is to collect Blood, the primary event currency, by killing bosses, opening Chests, and remaining in the AFK Mode. The amount of Blood you receive depends on the activity you perform; bosses grant the highest amount, while the AFK Mode provides you with the least.

As a part of the event, you will also come across Chests in the event area. These Chests will provide you with random rewards, which include Blood as well. Be sure to collect as much of it as possible to use in the Event Shop.

You can upgrade your gear by speaking to Haganezuka, the Blacksmith in the Infinite Castle. Bring the required upgrade materials and Blood to this NPC and strengthen your equipment.

Check out our Lootify Trade Gift Box guide to send your friends an assorted set of equipment and rare items.

The Demon Slayer Event Shop

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

You can interact with the NPC Nakime to access the Event Shop, where you can exchange Blood for Items and Equipment. Here’s the selection of Items available in the Event Store:

Bronze Key (up to 100): 100 Blood

100 Blood Silver Key (up to 3): 500 Blood

500 Blood Golden Key (once only): 1,000 Blood

1,000 Blood Slayer Gold Potion (up to 10): 200 Blood

200 Blood Slayer Luck Potion (up to 10): 200 Blood

200 Blood Slayer EXP Potion (up to 10): 200 Blood

200 Blood Slayer Roll Speed Potion (up to 10): 200 Blood

200 Blood Muzan Shard (up to 30): 25 Blood

25 Blood Tomioka Giyu Shard (up to 15): 125 Blood

125 Blood Zenitsu Shard (up to 10): 100 Blood

100 Blood Inosuke Shard (up to 10): 100 Blood

100 Blood Udon Noodles (up to 100): 10 Blood

10 Blood Plum Rice Ball (up to 10): 20 Blood

20 Blood Sakura Rice Wine (up to 10): 20 Blood

20 Blood Spicy Miso Hotspot (up to 10): 20 Blood

20 Blood Herbal Medicinal Pill (up to 10): 100 Blood

100 Blood Heroic Soul Remover (once only): 5,000 Blood

5,000 Blood Eternal SummerEfl’s Soul (once only): 350,000 Blood

You can get the following gear from the same shop as well:

Kaigaku Katana: 400 Blood

400 Blood Midake Helmet: 400 Blood

400 Blood Kaigaku Attire: 400 Blood

400 Blood Love Whip Katana: 500 Blood

500 Blood Temple Honey glass Helmet: 500 Blood

500 Blood Kanroji Gradient Robe: 500 Blood

500 Blood Iguro Serpent Katana: 500 Blood

500 Blood Ithei Kobane Helmet: 500 Blood

500 Blood Iguro Uniform: 500 Blood

500 Blood Kocho Poison Katana: 500 Blood

500 Blood Butterfly Shinobi Helmet: 500 Blood

500 Blood Tokito Mist Haze Haori: 500 Blood

500 Blood Tokito Mist Katana: 500 Blood

500 Blood Shitou no Ichiro Helmet: 500 Blood

500 Blood Shitou no Ichiro Armor: 500 Blood

500 Blood Shinazugawa Notched Blade: 500 Blood

500 Blood Minoru Immortal Helmet: 500 Blood

500 Blood Shinazugawa Scars Attire: 500 Blood

500 Blood Kusariono: 500 Blood

500 Blood Grief and Sorrow Helmet: 500 Blood

500 Blood Grief and Sorrow Armor: 500 Blood

500 Blood Douma Frost Fans: 500 Blood

500 Blood Douma Helmet: 500 Blood

500 Blood Douma Armor: 500 Blood

500 Blood Kokushibo Moonlit Tachi: 500 Blood

500 Blood Kokushibo Helmet: 500 Blood

500 Blood Kokushibo Armor: 500 Blood

500 Blood Muzan Flesh Rippers: 600 Blood

600 Blood Muzan Kibutsuji Helmet: 600 Blood

600 Blood Muzan Kibutsuji Armor: 600 Blood

600 Blood Bloody Armor: 600 Blood

600 Blood Tanjiro’s Demon Form Helmet: 600 Blood

600 Blood Tanjiro’s Demon Form Armor: 600 Blood

600 Blood Bamboo (up to 10): 1 Blood

FAQs on Lootify

How to earn Blood in the Lootify Demon Slayer Event

Blood can be earned by defeating bosses, opening Chests, and staying in the AFK Mode while in the Infinite Castle.

What is Blood used for in the Lootify Demon Slayer Event?

Blood is used as currency and upgrade material in the Demon Slayer Event.

How much does the Heroic Soul Remover cost in the Lootify Demon Slayer Event?

The Heroic Soul Remover is priced at 5,000 Blood.

