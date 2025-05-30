Lootify Trade Gift Box guide

Lootify has implemented a Trade Gift Box system on May 28, 2025, as an addendum to the existing trading mechanics. This system is all about sending your friends or other players a set of carefully chosen gear pieces in a wrapped gift box. It’s a novel way of showing appreciation for your friends and fellow Robloxians, giving them an in-game token to remember you by.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Trade Gift Box.

How the Trade Gift Box works in Lootify

Packing a Trade Gift Box (Image via Roblox)

The Trade Gift Box is an easy-to-use feature that can be accessed by all players, regardless of their experience with the game. This system allows you to gift up to five different gear pieces to anyone on the same server. Apart from the five gear pieces per Gift Box limitation, there are no restrictions in place as far as gear type and rarity are concerned.

Here’s how you can access the Trade Gift Box system in this title:

Open your Inventory by clicking on the helmet icon to the right.

by clicking on the helmet icon to the right. Hit the Gift option at the bottom right to open the Trade Gift Box .

option at the bottom right to open the . Now, choose up to five gear pieces to add to the Trade Gift Box.

gear pieces to add to the Trade Gift Box. Click the Pack button to finalize your choices and prepare the Gift Box to be traded.

button to finalize your choices and prepare the Gift Box to be traded. The Inventory screen will now disappear, showing your avatar holding a massive gift box.

You can now walk to the person you wish to send the gift to and hold E when the prompt appears to trade it.

With that, you will have successfully given away your Trade Gift Box. Note that the items you pack in the Gift Box will disappear from your Inventory, making it important to be careful while making the selection.

About Lootify

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Lootify is a game about performing rolls to acquire unique loot items and then using them to clear dungeons. Rolls can be performed passively; each roll grants you XP, making level-ups a passive endeavor. The idea is to raise your level as much as you can and use the best equipment during your dungeon crawls.

This experience features a plethora of enemies that you can tackle in combat. Battling is all about the numbers; if your power level number is higher than the enemy’s, you will defeat them with ease. Each defeated enemy yields a reward, be it gear, currency, or crafting items.

Aim to find the greatest treasure available in the game and become the most powerful fighter in the world.

FAQs

What is the Trade Gift Box about in Lootify?

The Trade Gift Box system lets you pick up gear pieces from your Inventory and send them to a friend as a gift.

What is the maximum number of items that can be included in a Lootify Trade Gift Box?

The maximum number of items that can be included in a Trade Gift Box is five.

Can a Trade Gift Box be sent or received for free in Lootify?

Yes, Trade Gift Boxes can be sent and received without requiring any in-game currencies or Robux.

