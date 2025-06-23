Lootify Minerals Event guide

Lootify added the Minerals Event in its latest update on June 20, 2025, implementing various elements that shake up the gameplay loop. As the name suggests, the event primarily involves farming Raw Ore and transforming it into its refined counterpart for prizes. The event offers players a chance to earn rare rewards and exclusive items for those who top the leaderboard.

Here’s a quick guide on the Minerals Event in Lootify and how to earn the event-exclusive currency.

An overview of the Minerals Event in Lootify

The Leaderboard reward (Image via Roblox)

The Minerals Event features a new event area, accessible via the portal in the hub world. You must collect a new resource called Raw Ore, which is abundantly available through various gameplay elements. These include fishing for it via the AFK Fishing station, continuing to perform regular rolls, partaking in dungeon crawling, and collecting random ground drops.

After accumulating a decent amount, approach the Gullet of Fortune machines found in the event hub to transform it into Refined Ore. For every 100 Raw Ore you insert into the Gullet of Fortune machines, you will receive a random amount of Refined Ore. Your Luck stat directly governs this, so consider activating a few potions before investing your Raw Ores.

Refined Ore is also the metric by which your position on the leaderboard is determined. Your placement on the leaderboard dictates the reward you receive. Landing in the top 10 will fetch you the exclusive gear set, while being in the top 1,000 guarantees the Mysterious Mount.

For the duration of the event, players will also receive server-wide rewards that are timed and given out at certain intervals. This can be viewed on the event's How to Play screen.

Minerals Event Shop

The Minerals Event shop (Image via Roblox)

Speaking to the Ghostscale Degger NPC next to the Gullet of Fortune machines will give you access to the event shop. Here, you can use your Refined Ores to buy useful items and boosters. The shop stock resets daily, so visit it again after clearing it out to acquire various rewards.

Here’s what you can find in the Minerals Event Shop:

Bronze Key: 200 Refined Ore

200 Refined Ore Silver Key (up to 3): 1,000 Refined Ore

1,000 Refined Ore 5x Golden Key (once only): 2,000 Refined Ore

2,000 Refined Ore Minerals Luck Potion (up to 20): 1,000 Refined Ore

1,000 Refined Ore Minerals Roll Speed Potion (up to 20): 1,000 Refined Ore

1,000 Refined Ore Minerals EXP Potion (up to 20): 1,000 Refined Ore

1,000 Refined Ore Minerals Gold Potion (up to 20): 1,000 Refined Ore

1,000 Refined Ore Dry Bread (up to 25): 50 Refined Ore

50 Refined Ore Strange Starfish (up to 25): 50 Refined Ore

50 Refined Ore Eagle Beak Fish (up to 10): 100 Refined Ore

100 Refined Ore Healing Mushroom (up to 10): 100 Refined Ore

FAQs

When did the Minerals Event start in Lootify?

The Minerals Event started on June 20, 2025.

How to earn Raw Ore in Lootify Minerals Event

Raw Ore can be earned via fishing in the AFK Fishing station, performing regular rolls, dungeon crawling, and collecting random ground drops.

How to get Refined Ore in Lootify Minerals Event

Inserting 150 Raw Ore into the Gullet of Fortunes machine will grant you a random amount of Refined Ore.

